Japan Earthquake: जापान में 6.1 तीव्रता के भूकंप से कांपी धरती, लोगों में मची भगदड़

On 2024-04-04, at 03:16:31 (UTC), there was an earthquake around 83 km E of Minami-Sōma, Japan. The depth of the hypocenter is about 40.1km, and the magnitude of the earthquake is estimated to be about 6.1.https://t.co/mqzjrDuL67 pic.twitter.com/jdpXQhMDjz