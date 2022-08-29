scriptFlood in Pakistan: More than half of Pakistan submerged in floods | Flood in Pakistan:आधे से ज्यादा पाकिस्तान बाढ़ में डूबा, बचाने के लिए दुनिया के सामने फिर फैलाए हाथ, राष्ट्रीय आपातकाल घोषित | Patrika News

पहले ही आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहा पाकिस्तान अब बाढ़ से पस्त है। पाकिस्तान ने एक बार फिर से अंतरराष्ट्रीय सहायता की अपील की है क्योंकि बाढ़ ने देश को तबाह कर दिया है। विस्थापित लोग ऊंचे, सूखे मैदान की तलाश कर रहे हैं। राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण का कहना है कि पिछले 24 घंटों में 119 लोगों की मौत और हो गई। इसी के साथ मॉनसून की बारिश से मरने वालों की संख्या 1,033 हो गई है। पाक का कहना है कि यूएस, यूके, यूएई और अन्य ने आपदा अपील में योगदान दिया है, लेकिन अधिक धन की आवश्यकता है।

August 29, 2022

पहले ही संकट से जूझ रहे पाकिस्तानी सरकार ने करीब पूरे देश को चपेट में ले चुकी विनाशकारी बाढ़ को "राष्ट्रीय आपातकाल" घोषित कर दिया है क्योंकि लगभग 1,000 लोगों की मौत हो गई है और 3 करोड़ से अधिक लोग "बुरी तरह से प्रभावित" हैं। इस दक्षिण एशियाई देश में अब भी मानसून की बारिश जारी है। राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण (एनडीएमए) के अनुसार, जून के मध्य से अब तक कम से कम 1100 से ज्यादा लोग मारे गए हैं, जिनमें 343 बच्चे भी शामिल हैं।
flood_in_pakistan_ask_for_help.jpg
पाकिस्तानी ने यूएन और अन्य देशों से मांगी मदद

बाढ़ की प्राकृतिक आपदा से घिरे पाकिस्तान ने बचाव राहत एवं पुनर्वास के लिए संयुक्त राष्ट्र, अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय और विदेशी पाकिस्तानियों से मदद की गुहार लगायी है। राष्ट्रपति डॉ आरिफ अल्वी ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र समेत अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय और प्रवासी पाकिस्तानियों से बाढ़ पीड़ितों की मदद करने की अपील की है।

डॉ अल्वी ने एक बयान में कहा कि उल्लेखनीय रूप से परोपकार के जरिए पहले भी योगदान देने वाले पाकिस्तानी एक बार फिर आगे आएंगे और सरकार और अन्य संबंधित संगठनों के बचाव और राहत प्रयासों का समर्थन करने के लिए नकद और तरह से उदारतापूर्वक योगदान देंगे।
बाढ़ से पस्त, मांग रहा मदद
भारत से बात-बात में युद्ध लड़ने की गीदड़ भभकी देने वाले पाकिस्तान का इन दिनों बुरा हाल है। इन दिनों वहां के नागरिक भयानक बाढ़ का दंश झेल रहे हैं। सैकड़ों लोग अब तक बाढ़ में बहकर और बाढ़ की वजह से विस्थापित नहीं हो पाने से अपनी जिंदगी गवां चुके हैं। अभी भी सैकड़ों-हजारों लोग पाकिस्तान के अलग-अलग हिस्से में बाढ़ में फंसे हुए हैं। पाकिस्तान बाढ़ में फंसे अपने लोगों की जान बचाने में अब तक नाकाम साबित हुआ है।
मांग रहा मदद

देशभर में बाढ़ के कहर से पस्त हो चुके पाकिस्तान ने अब अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सहायता की अपील की है। पाकिस्तान के गृह मंत्रालय के एक अधिकारी के अनुसार अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन, संयुक्त अरब अमीरात और अन्य ने मानसून आपदा अपील में योगदान दिया है, लेकिन और अधिक धन की जरूरत है। सलमान सूफी ने कहा कि जून से अब तक 1,000 से अधिक लोग मारे गए हैं और लाखों लोग विस्थापित हुए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान की सरकार लोगों की मदद के लिए हर संभव कोशिश कर रही है। बीबीसी के अनुसार पाकिस्तान के उत्तर-पश्चिम में खैबर पख्तूनख्वा प्रांत में ताजा बाढ़ से हजारों लोग अपने घरों से भाग गए। देश के दक्षिण-पूर्व में सिंध प्रांत भी बुरी तरह प्रभावित हुआ है, जिसमें हजारों लोग अपने घरों से विस्थापित हो गए हैं।
पाकिस्तानी पीएम ने आपदा के लिए ग्लोबल वार्मिंग को ठहराया जिम्मेदार

बाढ़ से उपजे हालात को संभाल पाने में पाकिस्तान के पसीने छूट गए हैं। इन दिनों बाढ़ में फंसे पाकिस्तानी लोग दाने-दाने को मोहताज हैं। सरकार उनकी कोई मदद नहीं कर पा रही है। उल्टे इस हालात के लिए ग्लोबल वार्मिंग को जिम्मेदार ठहराया जा रहा है। पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ ने कहा कि बाढ़ से 33 मिलियन लोग प्रभावित हुए हैं। यह देश की आबादी का लगभग 15 प्रतिशत है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस सीजन में बाढ़ से हुए नुकसान की तुलना 2010-11 की बाढ़ से की जा सकती है, जो रिकॉर्ड में सबसे खराब है। पाकिस्तान ने इसके लिए जलवायु परिवर्तन को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। वहीं अधिकारियों की ओर से खराब स्थानीय सरकार की योजना को भी एक ऐसे कारक के रूप में उद्धृत किया गया है, जिसने अतीत में बाढ़ की स्थिति को बढ़ा दिया है, इमारतों को अक्सर मौसमी बाढ़ से ग्रस्त क्षेत्रों में बनाया जाता है।
पाकिस्तानी मांग रहे पनाह
पाकिस्तानी लोग अपनी सरकार से मदद नहीं मिलने से निराश हो चुके हैं। बहुत से लोग इसी निराशा में दम तोड़ चुके हैं। स्वयं से विस्थापित हुए बाढ़ पीड़ितों के सामने खाने-पीने का भारी संकट खड़ा हो गया है। उन्हें कोई सरकारी मदद नहीं मिल पा रही है। ऐसे में वह अपनी सरकार को कोस रहे हैं। मगर उनकी मदद को कोई आगे नहीं आ रहा है। बाढ़ और इससे उपजे हालात का सामना नहीं कर पाने वाले पाकिस्तान ने अब अंतर्राष्ट्रीय बिरादरी से मदद मांगी है। विशेषकर सैन्य और आर्थिक सहायता की मांग की गई है। पाकिस्तान ने दुनिया से मदद मांगते समय गिड़गिड़ाने के अंदाज में कहा है कि उसकी आर्थिक हालत खस्ता हो चुकी है। वह अपने देश के लोगों की रक्षा के लिए अब अन्य देशों से मदद की अपील करता है।
