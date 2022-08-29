Flood in Pakistan:आधे से ज्यादा पाकिस्तान बाढ़ में डूबा, बचाने के लिए दुनिया के सामने फिर फैलाए हाथ, राष्ट्रीय आपातकाल घोषित

डॉ अल्वी ने एक बयान में कहा कि उल्लेखनीय रूप से परोपकार के जरिए पहले भी योगदान देने वाले पाकिस्तानी एक बार फिर आगे आएंगे और सरकार और अन्य संबंधित संगठनों के बचाव और राहत प्रयासों का समर्थन करने के लिए नकद और तरह से उदारतापूर्वक योगदान देंगे।
Grateful for 🇫🇷President @EmmanuelMacron’s message of support for the people of 🇵🇰 faced with devastating floods. We appreciate France’s solidarity and offer of help for the affected people in this hour of need.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 28, 2022
बाढ़ से पस्त, मांग रहा मदद
قائد مسلم لیگ ن محمد نواز شریف کا سیلاب متاثرین کی امداد کیلئے قوم سے خطاب۔ https://t.co/YAhGb6wnzU— Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) August 28, 2022
I am greatly thankful to my brother His Highness Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed for his message of condolences on the loss of precious lives in the flash floods. His words of comfort & support mean a lot to us at this time monumental challenge. We acknowledge his offer of support. 🇵🇰 🇦🇪— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 27, 2022
पाकिस्तानी मांग रहे पनाह
Floods have devastated Pakistan. More than 1K lives lost & billions of $s of infra structure damaged. Our institutions are trying their best to help people & knowing our unique spirit, I am sure that we will open our hearts. Let me reinforce govt's appeal for int. assistance.— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 28, 2022
पाकिस्तानी लोग अपनी सरकार से मदद नहीं मिलने से निराश हो चुके हैं। बहुत से लोग इसी निराशा में दम तोड़ चुके हैं। स्वयं से विस्थापित हुए बाढ़ पीड़ितों के सामने खाने-पीने का भारी संकट खड़ा हो गया है। उन्हें कोई सरकारी मदद नहीं मिल पा रही है। ऐसे में वह अपनी सरकार को कोस रहे हैं। मगर उनकी मदद को कोई आगे नहीं आ रहा है। बाढ़ और इससे उपजे हालात का सामना नहीं कर पाने वाले पाकिस्तान ने अब अंतर्राष्ट्रीय बिरादरी से मदद मांगी है। विशेषकर सैन्य और आर्थिक सहायता की मांग की गई है। पाकिस्तान ने दुनिया से मदद मांगते समय गिड़गिड़ाने के अंदाज में कहा है कि उसकी आर्थिक हालत खस्ता हो चुकी है। वह अपने देश के लोगों की रक्षा के लिए अब अन्य देशों से मदद की अपील करता है।