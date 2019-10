जब अमिताभ बच्चन ने अपने पिता से गुस्से में पूछा- आपने मुझे पैदा ही क्यों किया?, मिला ये खूबसूरत जवाब

View this post on Instagram

It is my late grandfather's Birthday today. Miss him dearly. Whilst growing up, on our birthdays he would write a poem for each of his grandchildren. We didn't understand that when everybody else was giving us presents why Dadaji would just write us a poem. Today I realise that those pieces of paper are greater than any present we could have ever received. The love and wisdom in those hand written letters are priceless. Love you Dadaji and I proudly carry the name that you gave me.