अनुराग कश्यप ने तापसी पन्नू को कहा, तुम बहुत ही खराब हो, एक्ट्रेस बोली- कुछ लोगों के पाचन के लिए... वीडियो वायरल

The director-actor who workout together make some amazing stories together ! And some amazing memories on the side too... I wish I can explain that here but it’s dinner time soon n it won’t be good for everyone’ s DIGESTION. So as of now all I can say is... see u in the gym soon @anuragkashyap10 ! Triceps Vs Quadriceps! Let the games begin!!!!! #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost