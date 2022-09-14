scriptbrahmastra box office collection day 5 ranbir kapoor alia bhatt starrer film | Brahmastra Day 5 collection: मंगलवार को भी चला ब्रह्मास्त्र का जादू, बटोरे इतने करोड़ | Patrika News

Brahmastra Day 5 collection: मंगलवार को भी चला ब्रह्मास्त्र का जादू, बटोरे इतने करोड़

लंबे समय से बॉलीवुड को एक अच्छी फिल्म का इंतजार था जो बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अच्छा प्रदर्शन करे और अब रणबीर कपूर और आलिया की फिल्म 'ब्रह्मास्त्र' ऐसा करने में कामयाब होती दिख रही है। फिल्म ने पांचवे दिन भी अच्छी कमाई की है।

Published: September 14, 2022 09:53:28 am

बीते शुक्रवार को सिनेमाघरों में उतरी धर्मा प्रोडक्शन के बैनर तले बनी फिल्म ब्रह्मास्त्र लगातार बॉक्स ऑफिस पर गर्दा उड़ा रही है। फिल्म करोड़ो बटोरने में कमायाब होती नजर आ रही है। फिल्म ने 5वें दिन भी अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया है। फिल्म ने ओपनिंग डे पर ही धमाल मचा दिया था और अभी भी उसकी कमाई जारी है। आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, 'ब्रह्मास्त्र' ने पांचवें दिन अपना कलेक्शन मजबूत बनाए रखते हुए 13 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा का नेट कारोबार किया। फिल्म की कुल कमाई मंगलवार को करीब 15.30 करोड़ रुपये रही है।

No data to display.फिल्म ‘ब्रह्मास्त्र’ का सिर्फ हिंदी संस्करण का कलेक्शन पांचवें दिन 138 करोड़ रुपये से ऊपर हो गया। तेलुगू संस्करण में हुई फिल्म की करीब 12 करोड़ रुपये की कमाई ने भी फिल्म का कलेक्शन पांचवें दिन ही 150 करोड़ रुपये के ऊपर पहुंचाने में मदद की है।
वहीं अगर वर्ल्डवाइड कलेक्शन की बात करें तो फिल्म की वर्ल्डवाइड कमाई का आंकड़ा 250 करोड़ रुपये से ऊपर निकल चुका है। इससे पहले फिल्म ने पहले दिन 36.42 करोड़ रुपये कमाए, तो दूसरे दिन 42.41 करोड़ का कारोबार किया। वहीं, तीसरे दिन फिल्म ने 45.66 करोड़ का कलेक्शन किया और सोमवार को फिल्म ने 16.80 करोड़ रुपये कमा लिए और अब पांचवें दिन की कमाई भी शानदार है।
फिल्म बुधवार को भी अच्छा प्रदर्शन करेगी। ऐसा हम नहीं बल्कि एडवांस बुकिंग के आंकड़े बोल रहे हैं। बुधवार को फिल्म के हिंदी भाषा के 91,248 टिकट बिक चुके हैं जिससे 2.49 करोड़ की कमाई हुई है। वहीं, तेलुगू भाषा में ब्रह्मास्त्र के 14,017 टिकट बिके हैं जिसकी कीमत 25 लाख रुपये है। इसके अलावा 7.56 लाख रुपये के टिकट की तमिल भाषा में बिक्री हुई है।

फिल्म सिनेमाघरों में जबरदस्त बायकॉट के बीच रिलीज हुई थी। रिलीज से पहले फिल्म को लेकर खूब विरोध हुआ, लेकिन अब फिल्म के शानदार प्रदर्शन ने विरोध करने वालों के मुंह पर तगड़ा चांटा मारा है। फिल्म पर बायकॉट का कोई असर नहीं देखने को नहीं मिल रहा है। फिल्म में इस्तेमाल किए गए बेहतरीन VFX इफैक्ट दर्शकों का दिल जीत रहे हैं। हालांकि फिल्म की कहानी और डायसॉग्स कुछ खास कमाल नहीं दिखा पाए।
