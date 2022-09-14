Brahmastra Day 5 collection: मंगलवार को भी चला ब्रह्मास्त्र का जादू, बटोरे इतने करोड़

वहीं अगर वर्ल्डवाइड कलेक्शन की बात करें तो फिल्म की वर्ल्डवाइड कमाई का आंकड़ा 250 करोड़ रुपये से ऊपर निकल चुका है। इससे पहले फिल्म ने पहले दिन 36.42 करोड़ रुपये कमाए, तो दूसरे दिन 42.41 करोड़ का कारोबार किया। वहीं, तीसरे दिन फिल्म ने 45.66 करोड़ का कलेक्शन किया और सोमवार को फिल्म ने 16.80 करोड़ रुपये कमा लिए और अब पांचवें दिन की कमाई भी शानदार है।
2022 Has proven to be the year of @aliaa08 as she delivered 4 consecutive major successes in a single year.. She has cemented her position as a bonafide female superstar of the country… #Aliabhatt #GangubaiKathiawadi #RRR#Darlings#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/0lCnaTHCiT— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 13, 2022