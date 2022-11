Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 6: 'विजय सालगांवकर' का कबूलनाम 6वें दिन भी तोड़ रहा कमाई के सारे रिकॉर्ड!

#Drishyam2 is in no mood to slow down on Day 6…

⭐️ Will swim past ₹ 💯 cr today.

⭐️ Fifth #Hindi film to hit century in 2022.

Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr, Wed 9.55 cr. Total: ₹ 96.04 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/5rjTjFyPvo