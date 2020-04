नुपूर सेनन ने लिखी कविता, सुनकर भावुक हुईं कृति सेनन

View this post on Instagram

A poetry written by me...straight from my heart and soul😌 @ttt_official SHARE it if you ‘feel’ something inside of you after listening to this :”) #NupurSanonXTTT #NupurSanon #terriblytinytales #socialdistancingwithlove #realandhonest #loveisrare #realisrare #quarantinewithme #poetrylovers