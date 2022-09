Parveen Babi का वो घर जिसमें तीन दिन तक पड़ी रही उनकी बॉडी, 17 सालों से पड़ा है वीरान

16/25

He did the same thing with Parveen babi. He was using Parveen babi for years for her money & fame. Later, he went on record calling her names, calling her mad & schizophrenic & what not. Even after Parveen babi's death he "made a film on her"..



25months Of CBI InSSRCase pic.twitter.com/w5rzY5YhWH