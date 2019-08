प्रियंका की मराठी फिल्म 'पाणी' को मिला एनवायरमेंट कंजर्वेशन नेशनल अवार्ड, सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा खास पोस्ट

View this post on Instagram

I’m so proud to have produced a special film like #Paani. Congratulations to the entire team at @purplepebblepictures @madhumalati @siddharthchopra89 for our second National Award. Big congratulations to @adinathkothare and the entire creative team for bringing this challenging and relevant film to its fruition. My sincere gratitude to the jury for recognising our hard work and awarding #Paani with the ‘Best Feature Film on Environment Conservation'. It has given us further impetus to continue on the path of telling the stories we strongly believe in. #Paani was our humble attempt at using entertainment to bring focus to the seriousness of the water crisis, which is of grave concern the world over. We are so honoured that the film had an impact and that our efforts have been recognised.