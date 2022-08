बॉलीवुड को त्याग धर्म को अपना चुकीं Sana Khan पर लग चुका है किडनैपिंग के आरोप, इसलिए हुईं थीं गिरफ्तार! जानें क्या था पूरा माजरा?

On the commencement of the month of Rajab,

Rasulullah ﷺ would recite the following Dua:

“O Allah! grant us blessings in the month of Rajab and Sha’baan, and make us reach the month of Ramadhaan.”



"Allahumma baarik lanaa fee Rajaba wa Sha'baana wa ballighnaa Ramadhaan."