शेट्टी Sister's में हुआ ठुमका काम्पिटिशन, शिल्पा शेट्टी ने हराया शमिता को, देखें वीडियो

नई दिल्ली: शिल्पा शेट्टी बॉलीवुड में अपनी फिल्मों के साथ-साथ अपनी फिटनेस के लिए भी जानी जाती हैं। उनकी फिटनेस वीडियोज़ अक्सर वायरल होती रहती हैं। शिल्पा अपनी योगा वीडियोज़ को भी अपने फैंस के साथ शेयर करती हैं। फिल्मों से शिल्पा दूर हैं, लेकिन छोटे पर्दे पर अक्सर वो नजर आती रहती हैं। हाल ही में शिल्पा तब सुर्खियों में आईं, जब उनकी एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गई। वीडियो में शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) और शमिता शेट्टी के बीच जोरदार ठुमका काम्पिटिशन होता नजर आ रहा है।
😲Thumka competition between sisters?! Who do you think won??😜 Maaaad scenes on stage as Shilpa & Shamita Shetty bust out some thumkas (that too sooo fast😱 Shiamak Davar cheered on the ladies as they hilaaofyied their kamarriyaas!💃🔊 AND mind you, Shilpa is 44 while Shamita is 40. That kinda thumka swag is no mean feat ❤️❤️ FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #shilpashetty #shamitashetty #shiamakdavar #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
इस वीडियो में शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) और उनकी बहन शमिता शेट्टी (Shamita Shetty) के साथ कोरियोग्राफर शियामक डावर भी नजर आ रहे हैं जो दोनों को डांस काम्पिटिशन के लिए चियर कर रहे हैं। शिल्पा शेट्टी इस वीडियो में अलग ही मूड में दिख रही हैं और जमकर ठुमके भी लगा रही हैं। शिल्पा शेट्टी स्टेज पर इस मूमेंट को भरपूर इंजॉय कर रही हैं और दिलचस्प यह है कि उनकी बहन शमिता शेट्टी ठुमके लगाने के मामले में दीदी से पीछे रह जाती हैं। जहां शिल्पा शेट्टी अपने बिंदास अंदाज में डांस करती रहती हैं, वहीं शमिता शेट्टी रुक जाती हैं। इस तरह दोनों बहनों की डांस की इस जुगलबंदी को खूब पसंद किया जा रहा है। अब दोनों की ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गई है।
