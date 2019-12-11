शेट्टी Sister's में हुआ ठुमका काम्पिटिशन, शिल्पा शेट्टी ने हराया शमिता को, देखें वीडियो

View this post on Instagram

😲Thumka competition between sisters?! Who do you think won??😜 Maaaad scenes on stage as Shilpa & Shamita Shetty bust out some thumkas (that too sooo fast😱 Shiamak Davar cheered on the ladies as they hilaaofyied their kamarriyaas!💃🔊 AND mind you, Shilpa is 44 while Shamita is 40. That kinda thumka swag is no mean feat ❤️❤️ FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #shilpashetty #shamitashetty #shiamakdavar #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses