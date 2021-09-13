Compulsion: ट्रक मालिकों की मजबूरी, लेकिन प्रशासन कहां है मजबूर

छिंदवाड़ा. सिवनी रोड पर सड़क के दोनों हिस्सों में ट्रकों के खड़े रखने के पीछे की बड़ी वजह ट्रक एसोसिएशन ने बताई है। वाहनों को खड़ा रखने के लिए कोई दूसरा स्थान का नहीं होना और जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा जगह उपलब्ध नहीं करना मुख्य वजह है। मजबूरी के चलते ट्रक सड़क के दोनों किनारों पर खड़े किए जा रहे हैं।
ट्रक एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों का कहना है कि हर दिन जिला मुख्यालय पर पांच से छह सौ ट्रक माल लेकर आते हैं और लेकर भी जाते हैं। मण्डी में वाहनों को खड़ा रखने के लिए कोई जगह नहीं है। इसी तरह अन्य कोई स्थान निर्धारित नहीं है जहां ट्रकों को खड़ा किया जा सके। सिवनी की तरफ कुण्डीपुरा थाना के आगे धरमकांटा भी है जिसके चलते ट्रक इसी क्षेत्र में सड़क के दोनों किनारों पर खड़े किए जाते हैं। लम्बे समय से ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर की मांग उठती रही है, अगर समय रहते तैयार हो जाता तो सड़क पर वाहन खड़े नहीं होते और लोग बेवजह दुर्घटना का शिकार भी नहीं होते। जिला प्रशासन की लापरवाही के चलते अभी तक ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर का काम अटका हुआ जिसकी वजह से ट्रक एसोसिएशन भी परेशान है। सुविधाएं नहीं होने के कारण सड़क पर वाहन खड़ा करने के बाद जुर्माना भी भर रहे हैं। जिला ट्रक एसोसिएशन ने मांग की है कि जल्द से जल्द ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर बनाया जाए जिससे उन्हें एक स्थान मिल जाएगा, जहां ट्रक खड़े कर सकेंगे।
जगह नहीं है ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर की बहुत दिनों से मांग है। जिला मुख्यालय पर प्रतिदिन 5 से 6 सौ गाडिय़ों की आवाजाही होती है। मण्डी में भी वाहन खड़ा करने जगह नहीं है, जिसके चलते ट्रक सड़क किनारे से खड़े किए जाते हैं। -रोमी राय, ट्रक एसोसिएशन जिला उपाध्यक्ष, छिंदवाड़ा
#sirohi #sirohi patrika # sirohi hindi news #Compulsion to jump the railing after death. Students compulsion just had to buy books from the market is. narsinghpur kareli14 dead in truck collision8 people killed after truck rams into car near lucadvantage of compulsionAnswer three were by the mall ownersShow More
#sirohi #sirohi patrika # sirohi hindi news #Compulsion to jump the railing after death. Students compulsion just had to buy books from the market is. narsinghpur kareli14 dead in truck collision8 people killed after truck rams into car near lucadvantage of compulsionAnswer three were by the mall ownersbar ownersBerlin market truck attackBerlin truck attackcattle owners made the staff hostagecinema owners refuse to screen Ae Dil Hai Mushkilcompulsioncompulsion forced to withdraw namescompulsion in dramacompulsion out of prior permissioncompulsion theftCompulsion to take gas by putting a line in the suncompulsion to workcompulsion to work at the age of 85Education compulsion to sit in the opengermany truck ramsGood news: Diverge the Compulsion of prescribed formhave to stay in rented accommodation in compulsionloom ownersman hit by speeding truckman hit by truckMine owners will seek permission in three weeksMinister of compulsion!monster truckmunicipal corporation action against stray animal owners in indoremuslim against compulsion of surya namaskaronline studyPolice arrested the truck including the four ton banned meatpolice in support of liquor shop ownersprotest by diesel taxi ownersrice mill ownersRice mill owners would enter caseschool bus collides with truckstrike of petrol pump ownerssuicide truck driverSummer is the compulsionteachingThe owners of the bus stop warningthere is a few steps in the compulsion and the chaos seentop n town owners Has huge Land Bank in Hardatruck attacktruck attacksTruck bombTruck clashed with electric polltruck collision.Truck driverTruck mows down seven peopletruck tatruck-van collisiontry to break law by stray animal ownersVillagers compulsionWhat is the compulsion to fill this water