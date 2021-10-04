Investigation: अवैध कॉलोनियों की जांच केवल कागजों तक सीमित

छिंदवाड़ा. अवैध कॉलोनी की जांच के नाम पर प्रशासन जब-तब जांच दल का गठन करता है, लेकिन इसका सार्थक परिणाम आज तक सामने नहीं आया है। चंद कॉलोनाइजरों पर कार्रवाई के बाद शेष कॉलोनाइजर नियमों की यथावत धज्जियां उड़ा रहे हैं। आखिर प्रशासन जांच दल का गठन क्या आम जनता को गुमराह करने के लिए करता है या फिर अपनी शाख बचाने के लिए। वजह जो भी हो नुकसान हर हाल में जनता को ही उठाना पड़ता है।
नगर निगम कार्यालय में बीते दिनों हुई एक बैठक में अवैध कॉलोनियों की जांच के लिए एक दल का गठन किया गया है। इस दल में शामिल अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को अवैध कॉलोनियों की जांच कर दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत करने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। करीब एक वर्ष पूर्व भी इसी तरह का एक जांच दल बनाया गया था जिसमें दावा किया था कि सौ से अधिक कॉलोनाइजरों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी, क्योंकि उन्होंने नियम विरुद्ध कंस्ट्रक्शन किया यानी कॉलोनियां बनाई है। अब सवाल यह उठता है कि उस जांच रिपोर्ट का क्या हुआ, जबकि अभी तक कुल मिलाकर तीन कॉलोनाइजरों के खिलाफ अपराध पंजीबद्ध किया गया है। अब सवाल यह उठता है कि आखिर शेष कॉलोनाइजरों के खिलाफ अपराध कायम क्यों नहीं किया गया या फिर उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं की गई। प्रशासन अवैध निर्मित कॉलोनी और उसे बनाने वाले का नाम उजागर क्यों नहीं करती। यहां प्रशासन और कॉलोनाइजरों के बीच गठजोड़ साफ दिखाई दे रहा है। इस मामले में पुलिस साफ कर चुकी है कि उनके पास कॉलोनाइजर से सम्बंधित कोई जांच प्रतिवेदन लम्बित नहीं है जिस पर कार्रवाई की जानी शेष हो।
प्रशासन की बड़ी लापरवाही
प्रशासन खुले तौर पर आम लोगों को गुमराह कर रहा है। नगर निगम कार्यालय, एसडीएम और टॉउन एण्ड कंट्री प्लॉनिंग कार्यालय में सभी कॉलोनी और उनके निर्माताओं के दस्तावेज हैं, ऐसे में जांच करने और कार्रवाई में अधिक वक्त लगना सम्भव ही नहीं है, लेकिन प्रशासन हर बार जांच दल का गठन कर पूरे मामले को ठण्डे बस्ते में डाल देता है। इससे यह साबित होता है कि प्रशासनिक अधिकारी खुद नहीं चाहते कि इस तरह की धोखाधड़ी पर रोक लगे। जिला मुख्यालय पर ही ऐसी कई अवैध कॉलोनियां है जिसके रहवासी तमाम तरह की परेशानियों का सामना कर रहे हैं।
रिकॉर्ड एकत्र किए जा रहे अवैध कॉलोनियों के सम्बंध में रिकॉर्ड एकत्र करने में काफी समय लगता है। कई बार अधिक समय नहीं मिल पाता है, फिर भी जांच पूरी होने के बाद अवैध कॉलोनी के प्रकरण बनाकर एफआईआर के लिए भेज दिया जाता है, पिछले साल में 1-2 प्रकरण एफआइआर के लिए भेजे भी गए थे।
-हिमांशु सिंह, आयुक्त नगर निगम, छिंदवाड़ा
