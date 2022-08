ICC T20I रैंकिंग में हार्दिक पांड्या ने लगाई बड़ी छलांग, पांचवे पायदान पर पहुंचे

The emergence of @hardikpandya7 is a story all #TeamIndia fans 💙!



Hear him talk about his growth & gear up to watch 🇮🇳's new favourite finisher in #INDvHKG tonight.#FollowTheBlues | #BelieveInBlue | DP World #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/dC4p0tdPYq