India vs Leicestershire: भरे स्टेडियम में फैंस से भिड़े Virat Kohli, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

Man In Crowd Insulting @Kamleshnagark13 And Shouting When He Was On Field In Yesterday's Match. @imVkohli Heard And He Came to Ask That Man Why You Misbehaving With Him He Is Here For Match Not For You.



#KamleshNagarkoti #ViratKohli#LEIvIND @leicsccc pic.twitter.com/uMzCGu4bFq