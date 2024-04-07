script4,6,6,6,4,6: Romario Shepherd की बैटिंग देख पंड्या ने पकड़ लिया सिर, 6 गेंद में ठोक दिए 32 रन | ipl 2024 mi vs dc Romario Shepherd smashed 32 runs in single over to a | Patrika News
4,6,6,6,4,6: Romario Shepherd की बैटिंग देख पंड्या ने पकड़ लिया सिर, 6 गेंद में ठोक दिए 32 रन

Published: Apr 07, 2024 06:16:34 pm

Vivek Kumar Singh

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2024 के 20वें मुकाबले में वेस्टइंडीज के रोमारियो शेफर्ड ने पारी की आखिरी 6 गेंदों पर 4 छक्के और 2 चौकों की मदद से 32 रन बटोरे और टीम को 234 तक पहुंचा दिया।

IPL 2024 , MI vs DC Romario Shepherd scored 39 Runs: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2024 का 20वां मुकाबला मुंबई के वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में खेला जा रहा है, जहां मुंबई इंडियंस के रोमारियो शेफर्ड ने अपनी तूफानी बल्लेबाजी से मुंबई इंडियंस को बड़े स्कोर तक पहुंचा दिया है। शेफर्ड ने इस मैच में कुल 10 गेंदों का सामना किया और 390 की स्ट्राइक रेट से 39 रन बनाए। इस दौरान उन्होंने आखिरी ओवर में 4 छक्के और 2 चौके जड़े। उन्होंने अपनी पारी में कुल 3 चौके और 4 छक्के लगाए। इस पारी की बदौलत मुंबई 20 ओवर में 5 विकेट गंवाकर 234 रन बनाने में सफल रही।
20वीं बार मुंबई ने पार किया 200 का आंकड़ा

यह मुंबई इंडियंस के आईपीएल इतिहास का तीसरा सबसे बड़ा स्कोर है। इससे पहले इसी साल सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के खिलाफ मुंबई की पलटन ने 246 रन बनाए थे लेकिन मैच हार गई थी। 2022 में सनराइजर्स के खिलाफ ही मुंबई ने 235 रन बनाए थे और 234 रन बनाकर मुंबई ने अपना तीसरा सबसे बड़ा स्कोर खड़ा किया। मुंबई ने 20वीं बार 200 के आंकड़े को भी पार किया है।
नोर्किया के ओवर में लगाए 4 छक्के और 2 चौके

शेफर्ड ने इस रिकॉर्ड पारी में सबसे महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया। उन्होंने एनरिक नोर्किया के आखिरी ओवर की पहली गेंद पर चौका जड़ा। इसके बाद दूसरी, तीसरी और चौथी गेंद पर सिक्सर से उन्होंने नोर्किया हौसलों को भी तोड़ दिया। इसकी बाद अगली दो गेंदों पर चौका और सिक्स लगाकर उन्होंने पारी का शानदार तरीके से समाप्त किया। इस पारी की बदौलत मुंबई ने इतिहास में आखिरी 5 ओवर में तीसरा सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने का रिकॉर्ड बी अपने नाम किया।

