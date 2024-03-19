scriptRCB Big Announcement: RCB ने किया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा बदलाव, जानें नाम के साथ और क्या क्या बदला | rcb unveils new name with jersey logo virat kohli bengaluru ipl 2024 | Patrika News
RCB Big Announcement: RCB ने किया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा बदलाव, जानें नाम के साथ और क्या क्या बदला

locationनई दिल्लीPublished: Mar 19, 2024 11:12:44 pm

Vivek Kumar Singh

Royal Challengers का नया नाम रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु होगा। इसके साथ ही फ्रेंचाइजी ने और भी कई बड़े बदलाव किए हैं।

RCB New Name is Royal Challengers Bengaluru: आईपीएल 2024 से पहले विराट कोहली स्टारर रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने अपना नाम बदलने का संकेत दिया था, जो आज पूरा किया और रॉयल चैलेंजर्स से बैंगलोर का नाम हटाकर बेंगलुरु कर दिया। RCB ने अपने ऑफिशियल यूट्यूब चैनल पर विराट कोहली, फाफ डु प्लेसिस और RCB महिला टीम की कप्तान स्मृति मंधाना के साथ टीम की नई जर्सी को लॉन्च किया और साथ ही इसी इवेंट में नाम को बदलने का भी ऐलान किया। टीम मैनेजमेंट ने शहर के नए नाम को देखते हुए फ्रेंचाइजी का नाम बदला है, जिससे टीम से ज्यादा से ज्यादा फैंस जुड़ सकें।
शॉर्ट फॉर्म में नहीं होगा कोई बदलाव

बेंगलुरु की फ्रेंचाइजी ने यूट्यूब पर लाइव स्ट्रीम के दौरान ऐलान किया गया कि अब RCB का नाम रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के बजाय 'रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु' होगा। आपको बता दें कि भारत सरकार ने 1 नवंबर, 2014 को बैंगलोर शहर का नाम बदल कर बेंगलुरु कर दिया था। इसी बात को ध्यान में रखकर फ्रेंचाइजी ने नाम बदलने का फैसला लिया। RCB Unbox Event 2024 के दौरान विराट कोहली, फाफ डुप्लेसी और स्मृति मंधाना ने मिलकर टीम के नए नाम का ऐलान किया।

