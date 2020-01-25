GK: एग्जाम में पूछी जाती है वातावरण संबंधी ये शॉर्ट टर्म्स, जाने फुल फॉर्म
GK: प्रतियोगिता परीक्षाओं में इन दिनों विभिन्न सब्जेक्ट्स से जुड़ी शॉर्ट टर्म्स की फुल फॉर्म पूछी जाती है। जानिए वातावरण संबंधी शॉर्ट टर्म्स के बारे में...
AEP – Atmosphere Entry Program
LAICE – Lower Atmosphere Ionosphere Coupling Experiment
CAK – Controlled Atmosphere Killing
IASI – Infrared Atmospheric Sounding Interferometer
VIRA – Venus International Reference Atmosphere
GRAM – Global Reference Atmosphere Model
OAII – Ocean Atmosphere Ice Interactions
IASAP – Inert Atmospheric Solids Analysis Probe
CMMAP – Center for multiscale modeling of Atmospheric processes
BASIN – Biosphere Atmosphere Stable Isotope Network
CASA – Collaborative Adaptive Sensing of the Atmosphere
FAAM – Facility for Airborne Atmospheric Measurements
PARK – Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids
SWAMP – Studies of Work Atmosphere and Mass Production
DSEAR – Dangerous Substances and Explosive Atmosphere Regulations
TOSA – Top Of Standard Atmosphere
BTA – Bombing The Atmosphere
HZA – Habitable Zone Atmosphere
NOA – National Oceanic and Atmospheric
TEA – Transversely Excited Atmospheric
UVA – Unique Valuable Atmosphere
GCM – General circulation model
