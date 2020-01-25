GK: एग्जाम में पूछी जाती है वातावरण संबंधी ये शॉर्ट टर्म्स, जाने फुल फॉर्म

GK: प्रतियोगिता परीक्षाओं में इन दिनों विभिन्न सब्जेक्ट्स से जुड़ी शॉर्ट टर्म्स की फुल फॉर्म पूछी जाती है। जानिए वातावरण संबंधी शॉर्ट टर्म्स के बारे में...

ये भी पढ़ेः इस एक बिजनेस में आप रातोंरात हो सकते हैं मालामाल, ऐसे शुरु करें

ये भी पढ़ेः बिजनेस करने के लिए फुल हेल्प देती हैं विदेशी यूनिवर्सिटीज, जानिए क्या करना है

AEP – Atmosphere Entry Program

LAICE – Lower Atmosphere Ionosphere Coupling Experiment

CAK – Controlled Atmosphere Killing

IASI – Infrared Atmospheric Sounding Interferometer

VIRA – Venus International Reference Atmosphere

GRAM – Global Reference Atmosphere Model

OAII – Ocean Atmosphere Ice Interactions

IASAP – Inert Atmospheric Solids Analysis Probe

CMMAP – Center for multiscale modeling of Atmospheric processes

BASIN – Biosphere Atmosphere Stable Isotope Network

CASA – Collaborative Adaptive Sensing of the Atmosphere

FAAM – Facility for Airborne Atmospheric Measurements

PARK – Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids

SWAMP – Studies of Work Atmosphere and Mass Production

DSEAR – Dangerous Substances and Explosive Atmosphere Regulations

TOSA – Top Of Standard Atmosphere

BTA – Bombing The Atmosphere

HZA – Habitable Zone Atmosphere

NOA – National Oceanic and Atmospheric

TEA – Transversely Excited Atmospheric

UVA – Unique Valuable Atmosphere

GCM – General circulation model