Rinku Singh Loses His Father to Illness Just Three Months Before His Wedding

Preparations for Rinku Singh's wedding were in full swing. He is already engaged to Priya Saroj, with the engagement ceremony held in Lucknow on June 8, 2025. Priya is an MP from the Samajwadi Party. The wedding is now expected to take place in June 2026. However, it is a matter of great regret that his father, Khanchandra Singh, will not be able to see his son become a groom. He passed away just three months before the wedding. Rinku's father always dreamt of his son's success. He ensured Rinku could pursue cricket even in poverty. Now that Rinku has secured a place in Team India and the time for his wedding has arrived, his father cannot be a part of this happiness.