Rinku Singh Loses His Father to Illness Just Three Months Before His Wedding

Rinku Singh's father passed away: Indian cricket team's star batsman Rinku Singh's day is filled with sorrow today. His father, Khanchandra Singh, succumbed to cancer after a long battle. He was suffering from Stage-4 liver cancer. He had been undergoing treatment for several months, but his condition worsened, and he was admitted to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. He was kept on a ventilator there. Finally, this morning, he breathed his last.
Preparations for Rinku Singh's wedding were in full swing. He is already engaged to Priya Saroj, with the engagement ceremony held in Lucknow on June 8, 2025. Priya is an MP from the Samajwadi Party. The wedding is now expected to take place in June 2026. However, it is a matter of great regret that his father, Khanchandra Singh, will not be able to see his son become a groom. He passed away just three months before the wedding. Rinku's father always dreamt of his son's success. He ensured Rinku could pursue cricket even in poverty. Now that Rinku has secured a place in Team India and the time for his wedding has arrived, his father cannot be a part of this happiness.
Rinku's elder brother, Sonu Singh, had previously stated that wedding preparations were progressing rapidly. The entire event will be managed by a professional event company. Rinku's cricket schedule is very busy. The wedding date had to be postponed multiple times due to the IPL and international matches. Now, the wedding is fixed for June 2026. The wedding will take place in Kashi (Varanasi), followed by a reception in Aligarh. A decision will soon be made on whether the wedding procession will go to Lucknow or directly to Varanasi. The family is taking special care to ensure that Rinku's cricket commitments are not disrupted.
Rinku Singh's family is in deep sorrow today. His father's death has devastated everyone. It is worth mentioning that Rinku Singh is currently part of the World Cup squad. He had visited his father in the hospital just a few days ago.