4 August 2025,

Monday

National News

Direct Train Service Launched for Khatu Shyam and Ajmer Dargah Pilgrims

The North Central Railway has given a big gift to religious travellers. Now, devotees going to Khatu Shyam Temple and Ajmer Dargah from Aligarh will be able to avail of a weekly direct train service. The Godda-Daurai train service commenced in Aligarh on Monday, bringing joy to the local devotees.

Aligarh

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

Aligarh Rail Update Photo: Social Media

Devotees travelling to religious sites have reason to rejoice. North Central Railway has introduced a direct weekly rail service for the convenience of pilgrims visiting Khatu Shyam Ji and the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer. This new rail service will operate from Godda, Jharkhand to Daurai station in Ajmer, with Aligarh station being a major stop. This facility will allow devotees from Aligarh and surrounding districts to reach their religious destinations directly without any hassle.

The railway has described this as a significant step towards promoting religious tourism and connecting different parts of the country. Shashank Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, while providing information about this service, stated that this train will depart from Daurai station near Ajmer every Sunday and return from Godda every Tuesday. This service will operate regularly on a weekly basis.

Train Operation Schedule

  • Train number 19603 (Daurai to Godda): Will depart from Ajmer-Daurai station every Sunday.
  • Train number 19604 (Godda to Daurai): Will depart from Godda station every Tuesday.

Major Stops and Amenities

This train will reach Gonda via major stations like Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna, and Bhagalpur. It will offer sleeper, AC, and general class bogies. Adequate security arrangements and catering facilities have been ensured on the train.

Boost to Religious Tourism

The Khatu Shyam Ji temple is located in the Sikar district of Rajasthan and is visited by lakhs of devotees every year. The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is the prominent religious site of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, considered a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity. This direct rail service will not only provide convenience to those visiting both religious sites but will also give a new direction to religious tourism.

Enthusiasm Among Local Devotees

As soon as the news of the launch of the rail service spread, a wave of happiness ran through the local devotees. Rajesh Agrawal, convenor of the Khatu Shyam Bhakta Mandal in Aligarh, said, “Now we will not have to wait long in buses or other trains for the journey. This direct service is nothing short of a boon for thousands of devotees like us.”

Administrative Preparations and Suggestions

The railway administration has issued special guidelines in view of the safety and convenience of passengers. Passengers are urged to make their reservations in advance and follow COVID protocols or any guidelines issued by the railway during the journey. The railway has also strengthened the feedback system so that the service can be further improved based on passenger feedback.

The Ministry of Railways is planning to start more direct rail services to other religious places in the future based on the success of this service. If the Godda-Daurai service receives the expected positive response, it can also be converted into a bi-weekly or daily service.

