National News

Monsoon Gains Speed: Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Alert in These Districts from 25 to 30 June

Heavy Rainfall Warning: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 7 days. According to the IMD, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana may experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms from 25th to 30th June.

AligarhJun 25, 2025 / 12:19 pm

Patrika Desk

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain forecast for the next six days.
Photo: IANS

The southwest monsoon has currently reached parts of the northern Arabian Sea, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, and Punjab. According to the meteorological department, conditions are favourable for the monsoon’s further advance into the remaining parts of Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana in the next 36 hours. The monsoon’s northern limit is now progressing towards the Himalayas via Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Agra, Rampur, and Bijnor. This is likely to cause increased rainfall across the country.

Heavy Rainfall in UP from 25th to 28th June

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Lucknow, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into the western and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh. The next 36 hours will be crucial. Western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, in particular, may experience heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. Heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for western Uttar Pradesh on 25th and 27th June, and for eastern Uttar Pradesh on 28th June.

Weather Conditions in UP

In recent days, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a drop in night temperatures. The minimum temperature in Jhansi and Barabanki was recorded at 25.5°C. However, night temperatures in districts like Meerut, Baghpat, and Bulandshahr remained slightly above normal. The maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C in Fatehgarh, while it remained 5°C below normal in Prayagraj and Jhansi divisions.

Uttarakhand Weather

According to the meteorological department, heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh in north-west India between 24th and 30th June. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh from 25th to 28th June.

Delhi-NCR Weather

Generally cloudy skies, light to moderate rain, and thunderstorms are predicted for the National Capital Region from 25th to 27th June. Winds could reach speeds of 30-40 km/h during this period.

Flood Warning for These States

A flash flood warning has been issued for Uttarakhand, the northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, etc., and eastern Madhya Pradesh. The department has indicated the possibility of rising river levels in some areas and advised caution.

Fishermen Advised to Remain Cautious

In view of the heavy rainfall, farmers have been advised to postpone paddy nursery sowing, arrange for drainage, keep harvestable crops in a safe place, and provide support to vegetable and fruit plants. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea in several parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal from 24th to 29th June.

