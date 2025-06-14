UP: Woman Elopes with Lover, Husband Claims Knife Attack—Police Suspect Self-Injury

Raj Mistri (Husband) Attacked with Knife, Cash Stolen During the incident, the woman arrived at a rented house in Mayapuri with her lover, where her husband saw them. Following this, the woman’s lover launched a frenzied knife attack on the husband. Not only that, but he also absconded with approximately ₹24,000 in cash from the house.

It is being reported that the victim is a Raj Mistri (mason) by profession and works in Ghaziabad. He had gone to Ghaziabad a few days ago with his wife and children, but his wife remained in the room located in Mayapuri. It was during this time that the woman left with her lover.