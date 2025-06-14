UP: Woman Elopes with Lover, Husband Claims Knife Attack—Police Suspect Self-Injury

Raj Mistri (Husband) Attacked with Knife, Cash Stolen During the incident, the woman arrived at a rented house in Mayapuri with her lover, where her husband saw them. Following this, the woman’s lover launched a frenzied knife attack on the husband. Not only that, but he also absconded with approximately ₹24,000 in cash from the house.
It is being reported that the victim is a Raj Mistri (mason) by profession and works in Ghaziabad. He had gone to Ghaziabad a few days ago with his wife and children, but his wife remained in the room located in Mayapuri. It was during this time that the woman left with her lover.
Husband Files Report at Police Station After the incident, the injured husband immediately went to the police station and reported the entire matter. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.
CO’s Statement: Self-Inflicted Injuries? On this entire matter, CO Shwetabh Bhaskar says that preliminary investigations suggest that the husband inflicted the injuries on himself and is now attempting to implicate his wife and her lover. However, a full investigation into the matter is underway.