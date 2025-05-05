Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured in Amroha Car Crash

Pawandeep Rajan, his driver Rahul Singh Bouhar and another companion Ajay Mahar were injured in the accident. All three are residents of Champawat district, Uttarakhand. Driver Falls Asleep, Car Crashes into Stationary Truck According to the police, the car was in speed and the driver fell asleep, causing the car to collide with a truck parked by the roadside. The impact was so severe that the car was badly damaged.

Pawandeep Admitted to ICU, Driver’s Condition Critical Following the accident, Pawandeep was taken to a private hospital in Noida by his family, where he has been admitted to the ICU. Doctors say his condition remains serious. Meanwhile, the driver’s condition is also reported to be critical.