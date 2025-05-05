scriptIndian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured in Amroha Car Crash | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured in Amroha Car Crash

Pawandeep Rajan had a terrible car accident late night in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. Pawandeep, his driver, and a companion were injured in the accident.

May 05, 2025 / 02:29 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan Accident In Amroha
Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan had a terrible car accident on National Highway-9 in the Gajraula police station area of Amroha district last night. The accident occurred at around 2:30 AM in front of the CO office. Pawandeep was travelling from Uttarakhand to Delhi.
Pawandeep Rajan, his driver Rahul Singh Bouhar and another companion Ajay Mahar were injured in the accident. All three are residents of Champawat district, Uttarakhand.

Driver Falls Asleep, Car Crashes into Stationary Truck

According to the police, the car was in speed and the driver fell asleep, causing the car to collide with a truck parked by the roadside. The impact was so severe that the car was badly damaged.

Pawandeep Admitted to ICU, Driver’s Condition Critical

Following the accident, Pawandeep was taken to a private hospital in Noida by his family, where he has been admitted to the ICU. Doctors say his condition remains serious. Meanwhile, the driver’s condition is also reported to be critical.

Police Initiate Legal Proceedings

Gajraula Station House Officer Akhilesh Pradhan said that upon receiving information, a police team reached the scene and immediately took the injured to the hospital. The vehicles involved in the accident have been seized, and legal action is underway.

News / Entertainment / Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured in Amroha Car Crash

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Major Terror Plot Foiled in Jammu and Kashmir: 5 IEDs Recovered in Poonch

National News

Major Terror Plot Foiled in Jammu and Kashmir: 5 IEDs Recovered in Poonch

in 2 hours

Amidst PM Modi’s meeting with Air Force chief, blackout rehearsal in Ferozepur Cantt sparks speculation of impending war

National News

Amidst PM Modi’s meeting with Air Force chief, blackout rehearsal in Ferozepur Cantt sparks speculation of impending war

41 minutes ago

Gwalior: Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel Accused of Assault After Restaurant Altercation

Crime

Gwalior: Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel Accused of Assault After Restaurant Altercation

33 minutes ago

Nine Tourists Dead in China Boat Accident

Asia

Nine Tourists Dead in China Boat Accident

in 3 hours

Latest Entertainment

First Look Poster of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Unveiled

Bollywood

First Look Poster of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Unveiled

in 4 hours

Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan seriously injured in car accident

Entertainment

Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan seriously injured in car accident

in 3 hours

Diljit Dosanjh Shows Met Gala 2025 Invitation

Bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh Shows Met Gala 2025 Invitation

in 2 hours

Raid 2 Box Office: Sunday Surge Propels Fourth-Day Collections

Bollywood

Raid 2 Box Office: Sunday Surge Propels Fourth-Day Collections

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.