Diagnosed at 14, Actress Claire Brosseau Says Lifelong Mental Illness Has Led Her to Consider Assisted Suicide

Speaking to The New York Times, Claire Brosseau recounted, "I had a really nice place to live, I was doing well in film, and I loved being on set, but every night I would go back to my hotel and cry and scream and rip up my clothes. I wanted to kill myself, I couldn't wait to get out of there. Then the next day at work, I was fine and I loved it and then every day was the same thing."