Uttar Pradesh: Couple blackmails BJP leader with morphed photos, demands Rs 10 lakh

₹5 Lakh Extorted Under the Pretext of Job Placement The wife of a businessman residing in Amroha district is a BJP leader. She also holds an office in a social organisation within her community and works as an insurance agent. It is alleged that Mukudeo Sharma, a resident of Jhujhaila, Shivala Kalan police station area, Bijnor district, took ₹5 lakh in cash from her under the pretext of securing her a job. Subsequently, he neither provided her with a job nor returned the money. This matter is currently sub judice.

Extortion Demand of ₹10 Lakh It is alleged that due to this existing animosity, Mukudeo Sharma, along with his wife Priyanka Tripathi, created morphed obscene photos of the woman BJP leader and sent them to her home via courier. She alleges that Mukudeo Sharma has been constantly threatening her over the phone to withdraw the case. Threatening to send the obscene photos to her relatives, they demanded ₹10 lakh as extortion money. The police state that an investigation is underway and the accused couple will be arrested soon.