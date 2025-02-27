Uttar Pradesh: Couple blackmails BJP leader with morphed photos, demands Rs 10 lakh

scriptUttar Pradesh: Couple blackmails BJP leader with morphed photos, demands Rs 10 lakh | Amroha: Couple blackmails BJP leader with morphed photos, demands ₹10 lakh | Latest News | Patrika News
Amroha News: A woman in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, received a courier containing her obscene photograph at her home. The sender threatened to defame her and demanded ₹10 lakh as extortion money. Police have launched an investigation based on the victim’s complaint.

AmrohaFeb 27, 2025 / 08:55 am

Patrika Desk

Amroha Crime News: A couple from Bijnor created morphed obscene photos of a woman and sent them to her home via courier. They also blackmailed her for ₹10 lakh. Threatening to send the photos to her relatives to defame her if the money wasn’t paid, the woman filed a complaint. The police have registered a case against the Bijnor-based husband and wife and launched an investigation.

The wife of a businessman residing in Amroha district is a BJP leader. She also holds an office in a social organisation within her community and works as an insurance agent. It is alleged that Mukudeo Sharma, a resident of Jhujhaila, Shivala Kalan police station area, Bijnor district, took ₹5 lakh in cash from her under the pretext of securing her a job. Subsequently, he neither provided her with a job nor returned the money. This matter is currently sub judice.

It is alleged that due to this existing animosity, Mukudeo Sharma, along with his wife Priyanka Tripathi, created morphed obscene photos of the woman BJP leader and sent them to her home via courier. She alleges that Mukudeo Sharma has been constantly threatening her over the phone to withdraw the case. Threatening to send the obscene photos to her relatives, they demanded ₹10 lakh as extortion money. The police state that an investigation is underway and the accused couple will be arrested soon.

