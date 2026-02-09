Gang involved in burglaries at deserted houses busted, 6 arrested

During interrogation, the accused informed the police that they work as Idli-Dosa vendors in Math Purena, Raipur, and used to steal from deserted houses after conducting reconnaissance. On November 2025, the three travelled to Gram Achhoti, Police Station Nandani, on the motorcycle of Manish's nephew. There, they stole silver items from an empty house. In December 2025, they stole a gold necklace, silver anklets, toe rings, and ₹25,000 in cash from an empty house in Gram Ausar, Police Station Ranitarai. In December 2025, they went on a two-wheeler to Gram Godpendri, Police Station Utai, and stole two gold lockets, a gold wheat grain, silver anklets, and ₹3,000 in cash from an empty house.