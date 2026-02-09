Gang involved in burglaries at deserted houses busted, 6 arrested

Theft gang busted (Photo source: Patrika)
Crime News: To prevent theft incidents and apprehend the accused, Durg Police formed joint teams across different police station areas on Sunday and set up checkpoints to screen suspicious individuals. During this period, interrogations were conducted based on technical evidence, informant tips, and analysis of previous cases. This led to the resolution of theft cases registered in various police station areas.
Based on CCTV camera footage and mobile location data, Manish Amariya (25), Jitendra Gaikwad (23), and Ravi Sahu (23) were apprehended after a cordon and search operation in the Math Purena, Raipur area. All of them are residents of Gram Lakhouli, Police Station City Kotwali, District Rajnandgaon.
The police have also taken action against those who purchased the stolen goods, including Dharmendra Sahu, Umesh alias Pintu Soni, and Prakash Soni.
During interrogation, the accused informed the police that they work as Idli-Dosa vendors in Math Purena, Raipur, and used to steal from deserted houses after conducting reconnaissance. On November 2025, the three travelled to Gram Achhoti, Police Station Nandani, on the motorcycle of Manish's nephew. There, they stole silver items from an empty house. In December 2025, they stole a gold necklace, silver anklets, toe rings, and ₹25,000 in cash from an empty house in Gram Ausar, Police Station Ranitarai. In December 2025, they went on a two-wheeler to Gram Godpendri, Police Station Utai, and stole two gold lockets, a gold wheat grain, silver anklets, and ₹3,000 in cash from an empty house.
On December 25, 2025, the accused went on a motorcycle to Gram Jheet, Police Station Amleshwar, and stole a gold locket, silver anklets, and ₹2,300 in cash. From Gram Changori, they stole a gold ring, silver anklets, and ₹5,000 in cash. From Gram Arsnara, Police Station Patan, they stole a gold locket, a gold wheat grain, and ₹12,000 in cash. Similarly, from an empty house near the pond in Gram Tarra, Patan, they stole silver anklets and ₹70,000 in cash. In January 2026, they stole gold earrings and ₹19,000 in cash from three deserted houses located by the roadside in Gram Bathena, Police Station Patan. The police have taken action against the accused under sections 331(3) and 305 BNS.
