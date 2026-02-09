9 February 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Gold Silver Price Today

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhilai

Gang involved in burglaries at deserted houses busted, 6 arrested

Crime News: To prevent theft incidents and apprehend culprits, Durg Police formed joint teams in different police station areas on Sunday and set up checkpoints to screen suspects.

2 min read

Bhilai

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 09, 2026

चोरी करने वाले गैंग का पर्दाफाश (फोटो सोर्स- पत्रिका)

Theft gang busted (Photo source: Patrika)

Crime News: To prevent theft incidents and apprehend the accused, Durg Police formed joint teams across different police station areas on Sunday and set up checkpoints to screen suspicious individuals. During this period, interrogations were conducted based on technical evidence, informant tips, and analysis of previous cases. This led to the resolution of theft cases registered in various police station areas.

Based on CCTV camera footage and mobile location data, Manish Amariya (25), Jitendra Gaikwad (23), and Ravi Sahu (23) were apprehended after a cordon and search operation in the Math Purena, Raipur area. All of them are residents of Gram Lakhouli, Police Station City Kotwali, District Rajnandgaon.

Crime News: Buyers also arrested

The police have also taken action against those who purchased the stolen goods, including Dharmendra Sahu, Umesh alias Pintu Soni, and Prakash Soni.

They used to steal after conducting reconnaissance

During interrogation, the accused informed the police that they work as Idli-Dosa vendors in Math Purena, Raipur, and used to steal from deserted houses after conducting reconnaissance. On November 2025, the three travelled to Gram Achhoti, Police Station Nandani, on the motorcycle of Manish's nephew. There, they stole silver items from an empty house. In December 2025, they stole a gold necklace, silver anklets, toe rings, and ₹25,000 in cash from an empty house in Gram Ausar, Police Station Ranitarai. In December 2025, they went on a two-wheeler to Gram Godpendri, Police Station Utai, and stole two gold lockets, a gold wheat grain, silver anklets, and ₹3,000 in cash from an empty house.

They also committed thefts in deserted houses here

On December 25, 2025, the accused went on a motorcycle to Gram Jheet, Police Station Amleshwar, and stole a gold locket, silver anklets, and ₹2,300 in cash. From Gram Changori, they stole a gold ring, silver anklets, and ₹5,000 in cash. From Gram Arsnara, Police Station Patan, they stole a gold locket, a gold wheat grain, and ₹12,000 in cash. Similarly, from an empty house near the pond in Gram Tarra, Patan, they stole silver anklets and ₹70,000 in cash. In January 2026, they stole gold earrings and ₹19,000 in cash from three deserted houses located by the roadside in Gram Bathena, Police Station Patan. The police have taken action against the accused under sections 331(3) and 305 BNS.

Share the news:

City News

Raipur News

Ambikapur News

Bilaspur News

Bhilai News

Jagdalpur News

Published on:

09 Feb 2026 01:18 pm

News / Chhattisgarh / Bhilai / Gang involved in burglaries at deserted houses busted, 6 arrested

Big News

View All

Bhilai

Chhattisgarh

Trending

Fake Rs 14.60 Lakh Robbery: ATM Franchisee Fabricates Story, Reason Will Astonish You

लूट की रिपोर्ट निकली झूठी (फोटो सोर्स- पत्रिका)
Crime

Picnic Turns Tragic: Young Man Drowns in Shivnath River

CG News: दोस्तों के साथ पिकनिक बना मातम, युवक की शिवनाथ नदी में डूबकर मौत...(photo-patrika)
Bhilai

Birthday Boy Murders Friend in Chhattisgarh

CG Crime: बर्थ-डे ब्वॉय ने की दोस्त की हत्या, ईंट-पत्थर से मारकर उत्तार दिया मौत के घाट
Bhilai

ED Arrests Chaitanya Baghel, Son of Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Former CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son Chaitanya arrested (Photo source: IANS)
National News

Police Bust Sex Trade Ring Masquerading as Spa

CG News: स्पा सेंटर में मसाज के नाम पर चल रहा था देह व्यापार, पुलिस ने रंगे हाथों पकड़ा
Bhilai
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.