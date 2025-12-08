Fake Rs 14.60 Lakh Robbery: ATM Franchisee Fabricates Story, Reason Will Astonish You

Robbery report turns out false (Photo: Patrika)
Crime News: A sensational report of a Rs 14.60 lakh robbery registered in the Kumhari police station area turned out to be false during police investigation. The story of the robbery, filed by Ashish Rathore, a resident of Charoda, was fabricated by him.
The police have cracked the case and arrested the accused. This incident has also exposed the serious negligence of Hitachi company management, where the responsibility of transferring lakhs of rupees to ATMs was assigned to a single person without any security arrangements.
ASP Padmashree Tanwar stated that on December 6, Ashish Rathore lodged a report at the Kumhari police station, claiming that he operates an ATM cash loading franchise for Hitachi company. He alleged that three individuals, brandishing knives, robbed him of Rs 14.60 lakh from his bag near Kapasda on the Tendua to Murmunda Dadar road. The Kumhari police registered a case under Section 309(4) BNS and began an investigation.
During the police investigation, it was discovered that after loading cash into various ATMs, the accused Ashish had deposited an additional Rs 14.60 lakh into his three self-funding ATMs. He then filed a false report, claiming this amount was looted.
The ASP further stated that this incident has brought to light the serious negligence of the company management. Assigning a single individual to transfer a large sum of Rs 14 lakh without any security escort or a secure cash van demonstrates a significant lapse in security protocols. Moreover, the individual was transporting the large sum of money on a motorcycle. This negligence is not only risky but also invites similar incidents.
During police interrogation, Ashish revealed that he operates 12 ATMs for Hitachi company. Initially, 4 ATMs were on a self-funding model. Later, due to receiving 8 more funding ATMs, he faced a cash shortage. With ATMs running out of cash, transactions decreased, leading to a reduction in his earnings (commission). His financial burdens, including home and car loans, increased. He learned that an insurance claim is easily obtained for reported cash robberies. Driven by this greed, he concocted the fake robbery story.
Upon receiving information about the robbery, the team was activated. Upon inspecting the scene, the incident appeared suspicious. During questioning, the person transferring the cash was found to be the accused. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.
A week prior, a meeting was held with bank ATM operators where instructions were given regarding security. Correspondence will be initiated with Hitachi company regarding security. – Vijay Agarwal, SSP Durg
