Bhilai

Police Bust Sex Trade Ring Masquerading as Spa

During a raid on a spa center, investigators discovered objectionable material, five registers, and ₹4,000 in cash. The registers contained the names of clients.

May 13, 2025 / 01:45 pm

Patrika Desk

CG News: A sex racket was busted at a spa centre in VR Tower, Junwani. Police raided the establishment and uncovered the illegal activity. A tip-off from an informant revealed that a woman, operating under the guise of a massage parlour called Agam Beauty Salon & Spa Centre, was facilitating sex trafficking. Following this information, police conducted a raid at night.
The spa centre’s operator, Priyasingh, and clients SK Dwivedi, Dharmsheel Khobragade, Rahul Choudhary, and Vikas Gendre were found at the scene. Objectionable material and five mobile phones were seized. The accused were charged under sections 3, 4, 5, and 7 of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act, 1956, and sent to judicial remand.
The CSP stated that during the raid, the police team found objectionable material, five registers, and ₹4,000. The registers contained the names of clients. The girls found at the location were counselled and released.

google news

