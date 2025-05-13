Police Bust Sex Trade Ring Masquerading as Spa

The spa centre’s operator, Priyasingh, and clients SK Dwivedi, Dharmsheel Khobragade, Rahul Choudhary, and Vikas Gendre were found at the scene. Objectionable material and five mobile phones were seized. The accused were charged under sections 3, 4, 5, and 7 of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act, 1956, and sent to judicial remand.

The CSP stated that during the raid, the police team found objectionable material, five registers, and ₹4,000. The registers contained the names of clients. The girls found at the location were counselled and released.