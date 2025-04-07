Student's Fear of Failing 12th Board Leads to Suicide

According to the police, her exam results were not good, causing her significant stress. The police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. Supela police stated that Arena Karab (19 years), a resident of Nehru Nagar, CSEB Colony, was distressed about her 12th board exams. Her results were poor, and she feared failing.

Mother’s Shock at Daughter’s Death On April 4th, in the afternoon, the student’s father, Anand Karab, a JE at CSEB, was at the Nehru Nagar office for duty. His wife and elder son, Ritesh, had taken his younger daughter, Himanshi, for a checkup at the hospital. They returned home around 1 pm. Police reported that when the mother arrived, the house door was locked. She opened the kitchen door from the back and was horrified by what she saw inside. Her daughter was hanging from a rope tied to a cable wire. She was taken down and rushed to Supela Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.