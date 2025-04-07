Student's Fear of Failing 12th Board Leads to Suicide

According to the police, her exam results were not good, causing her significant stress. The police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. Supela police stated that Arena Karab (19 years), a resident of Nehru Nagar, CSEB Colony, was distressed about her 12th board exams. Her results were poor, and she feared failing.
Mother’s Shock at Daughter’s Death On April 4th, in the afternoon, the student’s father, Anand Karab, a JE at CSEB, was at the Nehru Nagar office for duty. His wife and elder son, Ritesh, had taken his younger daughter, Himanshi, for a checkup at the hospital. They returned home around 1 pm. Police reported that when the mother arrived, the house door was locked. She opened the kitchen door from the back and was horrified by what she saw inside. Her daughter was hanging from a rope tied to a cable wire. She was taken down and rushed to Supela Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Switched from Hindi to English Medium Regarding the incident, the student’s father, Anand Karab, stated that his daughter, Arena, was a good student. Initially, she studied in the Hindi medium. In 10th standard, she was enrolled in an English medium school. She passed 10th standard with 89 percent marks, securing first class. She then opted for Maths, Physics, and Chemistry but her marks began to decline. In 11th standard, she had to take supplementary exams three times before passing. Subsequently, she failed her 12th standard exams. Her father repeatedly advised her not to worry and consider changing subjects if she was struggling.