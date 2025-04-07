scriptStudent's Fear of Failing 12th Board Leads to Suicide | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Student's Fear of Failing 12th Board Leads to Suicide

A class 12 student in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, died by suicide by hanging herself at home.

BhilaiApr 07, 2025 / 08:42 am

Patrika Desk

Student Committed Suicide: 12वीं में फेल होने के डर से छात्रा ने लगाई फांसी, 11वीं में 3 बार आ चुकी थी सप्लीमेंट्री, मां ने इस हाल में देखी लाश
Student Committed Suicide: A class 12th student in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, ended her life by hanging herself at home. The incident has left her family devastated. It is reported that she had been under stress due to poor performance in her 12th board exams. She had previously failed and required supplementary exams three times in 11th standard and failed in 12th standard. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Supela police station.
According to the police, her exam results were not good, causing her significant stress. The police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. Supela police stated that Arena Karab (19 years), a resident of Nehru Nagar, CSEB Colony, was distressed about her 12th board exams. Her results were poor, and she feared failing.

Mother’s Shock at Daughter’s Death

On April 4th, in the afternoon, the student’s father, Anand Karab, a JE at CSEB, was at the Nehru Nagar office for duty. His wife and elder son, Ritesh, had taken his younger daughter, Himanshi, for a checkup at the hospital. They returned home around 1 pm. Police reported that when the mother arrived, the house door was locked. She opened the kitchen door from the back and was horrified by what she saw inside. Her daughter was hanging from a rope tied to a cable wire. She was taken down and rushed to Supela Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Switched from Hindi to English Medium

Regarding the incident, the student’s father, Anand Karab, stated that his daughter, Arena, was a good student. Initially, she studied in the Hindi medium. In 10th standard, she was enrolled in an English medium school. She passed 10th standard with 89 percent marks, securing first class. She then opted for Maths, Physics, and Chemistry but her marks began to decline. In 11th standard, she had to take supplementary exams three times before passing. Subsequently, she failed her 12th standard exams. Her father repeatedly advised her not to worry and consider changing subjects if she was struggling.

News / Crime / Student's Fear of Failing 12th Board Leads to Suicide

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Fake Currency Alert: 4 Lakh in Counterfeit Notes Seized in Banswara, 11 Arrested

Special

Fake Currency Alert: 4 Lakh in Counterfeit Notes Seized in Banswara, 11 Arrested

in 5 hours

Student's Fear of Failing 12th Board Leads to Suicide

Crime

Student's Fear of Failing 12th Board Leads to Suicide

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Housing Board to Launch New Housing Scheme in Five Cities

Special

Rajasthan Housing Board to Launch New Housing Scheme in Five Cities

10 hours ago

SRH's Cummins Expresses Frustration After Fourth Straight Defeat Against GT's Pace Attack

Sports

SRH's Cummins Expresses Frustration After Fourth Straight Defeat Against GT's Pace Attack

in 4 hours

Latest Crime

Sex Racket Busted 800 Metres from Police Station

Crime

Sex Racket Busted 800 Metres from Police Station

4 days ago

Lamborghini of Famous YouTuber Mridul Tiwari Runs Over Labourers; Video Emerges

OTT News

Lamborghini of Famous YouTuber Mridul Tiwari Runs Over Labourers; Video Emerges

1 week ago

Woman Constable Alleges Rape Accused Lieutenant Colonel Pressuring Her for Settlement

Crime

Woman Constable Alleges Rape Accused Lieutenant Colonel Pressuring Her for Settlement

1 week ago

Years of abuse end in shocking act by daughter, truth stuns all

Crime

Years of abuse end in shocking act by daughter, truth stuns all

2 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.