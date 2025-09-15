Picnic Turns Tragic: Young Man Drowns in Shivnath River

CG News: The spate of drowning incidents in Chhattisgarh's rivers continues unabated. The latest incident occurred in the Shivnath River, where a young man, who had gone for an outing with friends, drowned. A rescue operation lasting 16 hours was conducted to locate him.
According to reports, the young man was swept away by the strong current of the river while bathing and submerged in deep water. Upon receiving information, a police and divers' team arrived at the scene and launched a search operation. After prolonged efforts, the body was recovered. Notably, this is the third major drowning incident in the Shivnath River in 2025. This year, the Shivnath River has witnessed this tragedy.
Earlier in August, a young man drowned in the Sirsā Chowki area, and in April, a 12-year-old child drowned in the Surgi Chowki area. Locals attribute these frequent accidents to the strong current, deep pits in the river, and lack of swimming skills among many. The administration has appealed to people to exercise caution and not enter the river without safety precautions.