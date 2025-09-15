Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhilai

Picnic Turns Tragic: Young Man Drowns in Shivnath River

The spate of drowning incidents in Chhattisgarh's rivers continues unabated. The latest incident occurred in the Shivnath River.

Bhilai

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

CG News: दोस्तों के साथ पिकनिक बना मातम, युवक की शिवनाथ नदी में डूबकर मौत...(photo-patrika)
CG News: picnic with friends turns tragic, youth drowns in Shivnath river (Photo: Patrika)

CG News: The spate of drowning incidents in Chhattisgarh's rivers continues unabated. The latest incident occurred in the Shivnath River, where a young man, who had gone for an outing with friends, drowned. A rescue operation lasting 16 hours was conducted to locate him.

CG News: 16-Hour Rescue Operation

According to reports, the young man was swept away by the strong current of the river while bathing and submerged in deep water. Upon receiving information, a police and divers' team arrived at the scene and launched a search operation. After prolonged efforts, the body was recovered. Notably, this is the third major drowning incident in the Shivnath River in 2025. This year, the Shivnath River has witnessed this tragedy.

Earlier in August, a young man drowned in the Sirsā Chowki area, and in April, a 12-year-old child drowned in the Surgi Chowki area. Locals attribute these frequent accidents to the strong current, deep pits in the river, and lack of swimming skills among many. The administration has appealed to people to exercise caution and not enter the river without safety precautions.

Related Topics

cg news

City News

Raipur News

Ambikapur News

Bilaspur News

Bhilai News

Jagdalpur News

Published on:

15 Sept 2025 03:50 pm

English News / Chhattisgarh / Bhilai / Picnic Turns Tragic: Young Man Drowns in Shivnath River
