ED Arrests Chaitanya Baghel, Son of Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

He questioned why the ED did not raid the homes of Umesh Patel or Charandas Mahant, suggesting that the ED's focus on Bhupesh Baghel's residence indicated his alleged involvement in the scam. He further asserted that investigative agencies typically target those implicated in wrongdoing, noting that officials associated with Baghel are currently imprisoned. He concluded that Baghel's actions are now resulting in consequences, coinciding with his son's birthday.