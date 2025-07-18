ED Arrests Chaitanya Baghel, Son of Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged liquor scam. Earlier this morning, the ED conducted a raid at the former CM's residence in Bhilai, information which Bhupesh Baghel himself shared via a tweet.
According to sources, the ED team has taken Chaitanya Baghel into custody for questioning. The ED's action has heated up the state's political climate. Congress workers attempted to stop the ED vehicle. However, it is noteworthy that the ED had previously questioned Chaitanya Baghel.
On Friday morning, the ED launched an operation against former CM Bhupesh Baghel and his son Chaitanya Baghel in Raipur concerning the liquor scam. Raids were conducted at several locations, including Bhupesh Baghel's residence. During the raids, the ED seized crucial documents related to the alleged scam and questioned Chaitanya Baghel. According to ED sources, Chaitanya Baghel's arrest was deemed necessary due to a lack of satisfactory responses during questioning.
BJP MLA Rakesh Sen, commenting on Bhupesh Baghel's accusations regarding the ED raid, stated that the opposition did not participate in discussions on any issue during the four-day monsoon session, opting for walkouts each day. He highlighted the perceived weakness of the opposition in Chhattisgarh and questioned their avoidance of discussions on issues like the Adani matter, urging cooperation with the ED and discouraging accusations against the government.
He questioned why the ED did not raid the homes of Umesh Patel or Charandas Mahant, suggesting that the ED's focus on Bhupesh Baghel's residence indicated his alleged involvement in the scam. He further asserted that investigative agencies typically target those implicated in wrongdoing, noting that officials associated with Baghel are currently imprisoned. He concluded that Baghel's actions are now resulting in consequences, coinciding with his son's birthday.
Early Friday morning, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team conducted a raid at Bhupesh Baghel's private residence in Bhilai. Bhupesh Baghel himself posted about the raid on the social media platform X, stating, “ED has arrived. Today is the last day of the assembly session. The issue of trees being cut in Tamanar for Adani was to be raised today. 'Saheb' has sent the ED to my Bhilai residence.” Despite the raid, Bhupesh Baghel proceeded to attend the assembly session.
It's worth noting that the Chhattisgarh liquor scam has escalated from ₹2100 crore to ₹3200 crore, with agencies continuing their investigation. On Tuesday, the ED team conducted raids at the Bhilai residence, hotel, and other locations of hotel businessman Vijay Agrawal.