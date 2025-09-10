Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhilai

Birthday Boy Murders Friend in Chhattisgarh

CG Crime: Four accused were arrested overnight. Meanwhile, the police are searching for the absconding accused in this case.

Bhilai

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

CG Crime: बर्थ-डे ब्वॉय ने की दोस्त की हत्या, ईंट-पत्थर से मारकर उत्तार दिया मौत के घाट

CG Crime: A birthday boy who had come to his uncle's place in Raipur murdered his friend by hitting him with bricks and stones during a party. After committing the crime, all his accomplices fled. The police conducted a search and arrested four accused overnight. Meanwhile, the police are searching for the absconding accused involved in this case.

The police have seized a bottle of liquor, utensils and other items from the Higher Secondary School, Station Maroda Shivapara. The police are searching for the fifth accused. The Nevai police station in-charge said that seven youths, including two minors, jointly started a party at the school.

They played music to prevent their voices from going outside. They celebrated while playing music. First, they cut the cake and started the party by consuming alcohol. After this, a dispute arose among the youths over some issue, and they all jointly murdered Roshan Thakur by hitting him with bricks and stones.

10 Sept 2025 12:26 pm

English News / Chhattisgarh / Bhilai / Birthday Boy Murders Friend in Chhattisgarh
