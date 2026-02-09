Patna Civil Court receives bomb threat via email, claiming RDX planted in judge’s chamber and washroom

Patna civil court receives bomb threat
Bihar News: Patna Civil Court, located in the Pirbahore police station area of Patna, received a bomb threat via email on Monday. Upon receiving this information, security agencies were alerted, and the entire court premises were evacuated in a hurry. Judges, lawyers, and litigants have been moved out, and court proceedings are currently completely halted. An email sent to the District Bar Association claimed that RDX has been placed in the court's chambers and washrooms and will be detonated remotely.
The sender of the threat identified themselves as 'Kanimozhi' and the letter mentioned politics in Tamil Nadu and the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. The letter alleged that police constables in Tamil Nadu are being made to wash the clothes of actress Nayanthara and DMK leaders. To take revenge for this insult, former police constables have conspired with members of the Pakistani ISI to target the court. The email also stated, "Sorry for bringing Tamil Nadu's problems to you, but the Tamil Nadu media is a slave to DMK."
The email stated that C-4 bombs made of ammonium nitrate and nerve gas have been placed in the court and judges' chambers. The letter further warned that if the remote trigger fails, the members will detonate themselves like in the 'Delhi suicide operation'. It also mentioned, "If Akash Bhaskaran is caught, then Nayanthara Udhayanidhi will also be caught. Therefore, please get the judges out of there before this happens. Long live Pakistan-Karunanidhi's conspiracy."
Following the threat, the police have taken charge. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and dog squad teams are meticulously searching every nook and corner of the entire Patna Civil Court campus. The court gates have been closed. Prisoners and witnesses have been turned away. In addition to Patna, the security at all other court premises in Bihar has also been heightened as a precautionary measure.
The City SP of Patna and senior officials are present at the scene. The cyber cell is attempting to trace the IP address of this email to determine whether it is a prank or a major terrorist conspiracy.
