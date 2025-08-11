11 August 2025,

Monday

Anuppur

Anuppur: Five Killed, Four Injured as Runaway Scorpio Crashes into House

Anuppur Horrific Accident: In the Ramnagar police station area, a speeding Scorpio collided with a motorcycle, then veered out of control and crashed into a house. Five people died at the scene, while four others are critically injured.

Anuppur

Patrika Desk

Aug 11, 2025

Anuppur Horrible Accident
Major accident in Anuppur (Photo Source - Patrika)

Anuppur Horrific Accident: A devastating accident in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh, claimed the lives of five people on Monday. A speeding Scorpio reportedly collided with a motorcycle in the Ramnagar police station area, then, after swerving out of control, crashed into a house. The motorcycle driver and his pillion rider, along with three occupants of the Scorpio, died at the scene. Four others sustained serious injuries and were taken to the Kotma Community Health Centre for treatment.

The accident occurred in the Ramnagar police station area. Seven people were travelling in the Scorpio from Kotma towards Belia when it collided with an oncoming motorcycle. Amrit Chaudhary, the motorcycle driver, and his pillion rider were killed instantly. The impact was so severe that initial identification of the victims proved difficult. Eyewitnesses reported that the Scorpio driver attempted to flee the scene but lost control of the vehicle, veering off the road and into a nearby house. Three occupants of the Scorpio also perished in the crash.

Five Killed in Accident

Among the deceased were Shubham Ahirwar (शुभम अहिरवार), Rahul Kewat (राहुल केवट), and Saurabh Pradhan (सौरव प्रधान), all passengers in the car. In total, five people lost their lives, while four others sustained injuries and were admitted to the Kotma Community Health Centre. There is a possibility that the seriously injured may be transferred to the district hospital. Police arrived at the scene immediately after the incident and have launched an investigation. One of the deceased is reported to be from Urtan, while four others were residents of Belia.

Motorcyclists on Their Way to Play Music

It is understood that the motorcycle driver, Amrit Lal Chaudhary from Nigwani, and his companion were travelling to Marwahi for a musical performance. The injured include Vikas Singh , Gudda , Kolan alias Chhohri, and Ashish Kewat.

Injured Receiving Treatment

Ramnagar police station in-charge, Sumit Kaushik, stated that the Scorpio was travelling at a high speed. Near Jhiriya Tola on National Highway-43, the vehicle lost control, first colliding with the motorcycle, killing both riders. The car then veered off the road and crashed into a house, resulting in the deaths of three more people. All five bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem, and the investigation is ongoing.

Published on:

11 Aug 2025 03:25 pm

Anuppur: Five Killed, Four Injured as Runaway Scorpio Crashes into House
