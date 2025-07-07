Family Swept Away in Drain, Mother's Body Found a Kilometre Away

MP News: In Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh, heavy rainfall has disrupted daily life. On Sunday night, two cars were swept away one after another in the Sajha nullah near Kirar Ghat, which falls under the Rajendra Gram Marg on the Amarkantak road. Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team arrived at the scene and, with the help of locals, rescued everyone from one car. However, another Swift Dzire car, carrying four members of the same family, was swept away by the strong current of the nullah.
According to the police investigating the matter, the identities of the missing occupants of the second car have been confirmed. The car contained a family from Kirar village – a husband, wife, and two children (a total of four members). The family was returning home after visiting Amarkantak when the floodwaters engulfed their vehicle. While the rescue team recovered the body of the woman late at night, despite searching for about a kilometre and a half, there has been no trace of the husband and two children or the car itself. The search operation is still underway.
The authorities have identified the occupants of the car. According to the administration, the car swept away in the nullah contained 38-year-old Chandrashekhar Yadav, his wife, 37-year-old staff nurse Preeti Yadav, and their two children. All occupants were members of the same family and residents of Kirar village. Late at night, the rescue team recovered the woman's body near Sajha in the Bakan river, but there is still no trace of the other three family members or the car.
While providing information about the incident, Superintendent of Police Moti Ur Rehman stated that the Pushprajgarh SDOP and the highway traffic in-charge were patrolling the Rajendra Gram to Anuppur route when they saw a car lose control and fall from a bridge into the Sajha nullah. They immediately, along with locals, rescued the occupants. Locals then informed them about another car being swept away, carrying a family. Taking the incident seriously, the traffic in-charge informed the rescue team, after which the body of Preeti Yadav was recovered in the middle of the night, while the search for the other members continued.