Family Swept Away in Drain, Mother's Body Found a Kilometre Away

According to the police investigating the matter, the identities of the missing occupants of the second car have been confirmed. The car contained a family from Kirar village – a husband, wife, and two children (a total of four members). The family was returning home after visiting Amarkantak when the floodwaters engulfed their vehicle. While the rescue team recovered the body of the woman late at night, despite searching for about a kilometre and a half, there has been no trace of the husband and two children or the car itself. The search operation is still underway.