Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Anuppur

Man Beats Woman to Death in Market After Being Stopped From Eating Tomatoes

Madhya Pradesh News: A young man, angered by a woman's reprimand for eating tomatoes from a vegetable cart, attacked her with a bamboo stick.

Anuppur

Patrika Desk

Aug 27, 2025

woman killed with bamboo stick by youth for not giving tomato mp news
woman killed with bamboo stick by youth for not giving tomato (फोटो- सोशल मीडिया)

MP News: In Bijuri police station area under Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh, a young man beat a woman to death with a stick over a trivial matter. It is reported that the accused was roaming in Bijuri market and was eating tomatoes from a vegetable stall when the woman and the vegetable vendor scolded him. Angered by the woman's scolding, the accused attacked her with a bamboo stick, inflicting serious injuries. She subsequently died in hospital during treatment.

Youth enraged after being scolded for eating tomatoes, attacks with stick

Police said that the accused, Krishna Mohan Kumar, son of late Brij Kishor Rai, resident of Matihani village, Matihani police station, Begusarai district, Bihar, had been living in Bijuri for several years. On Monday night at 9 pm, Lakshmi Bansal, wife of Horilal Bansal, aged 50, resident of Lohsara, was selling bamboo toothbrushes with Sunita Bansal, wife of Kishan Bansal, aged approximately 45, resident of Mohada Dafai, Bijuri.

During this time, the accused arrived and started eating tomatoes from a nearby vegetable stall. Both women reprimanded him for this. Enraged, the youth picked up a bamboo stick kept for the construction of a Ganesh pandal and attacked Lakshmi Bansal, causing serious head injuries.

Police make arrest

Local people intervened, apprehended the accused, beat him up, and handed him over to the police. The injured woman was being taken to Raipur from the Bijuri Primary Health Centre for treatment, where she died on the way. A murder case has been registered against the accused, and after questioning, he was produced in court by the police.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

27 Aug 2025 02:15 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Anuppur / Man Beats Woman to Death in Market After Being Stopped From Eating Tomatoes
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.