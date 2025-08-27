Man Beats Woman to Death in Market After Being Stopped From Eating Tomatoes

MP News: In Bijuri police station area under Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh, a young man beat a woman to death with a stick over a trivial matter. It is reported that the accused was roaming in Bijuri market and was eating tomatoes from a vegetable stall when the woman and the vegetable vendor scolded him. Angered by the woman's scolding, the accused attacked her with a bamboo stick, inflicting serious injuries. She subsequently died in hospital during treatment.
Police said that the accused, Krishna Mohan Kumar, son of late Brij Kishor Rai, resident of Matihani village, Matihani police station, Begusarai district, Bihar, had been living in Bijuri for several years. On Monday night at 9 pm, Lakshmi Bansal, wife of Horilal Bansal, aged 50, resident of Lohsara, was selling bamboo toothbrushes with Sunita Bansal, wife of Kishan Bansal, aged approximately 45, resident of Mohada Dafai, Bijuri.
During this time, the accused arrived and started eating tomatoes from a nearby vegetable stall. Both women reprimanded him for this. Enraged, the youth picked up a bamboo stick kept for the construction of a Ganesh pandal and attacked Lakshmi Bansal, causing serious head injuries.
Local people intervened, apprehended the accused, beat him up, and handed him over to the police. The injured woman was being taken to Raipur from the Bijuri Primary Health Centre for treatment, where she died on the way. A murder case has been registered against the accused, and after questioning, he was produced in court by the police.