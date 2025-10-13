Jaipur–Ajmer: This train will not run for 18 days; several trains diverted, passengers face greater difficulties

According to West Central Railway, redevelopment work is underway at Jaipur railway station in Rajasthan. This includes Phase 2 work on the air concourse in the station yard. Consequently, two express trains passing through the Kota division have been cancelled from their originating stations, and 14 trains have been partially cancelled. Furthermore, nine trains will be diverted, including seven express trains that pass through the Ashoknagar district, which will also impact passengers from the district. (Railway Updates)