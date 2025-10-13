Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Ashoknagar

Jaipur–Ajmer: This train will not run for 18 days; several trains diverted, passengers face greater difficulties

Railway Updates: Due to redevelopment work at Jaipur Railway Station, several trains, including the Dayodaya Express, will be affected for 18 days. Some trains will be short-terminated at Kota, while others will run on diverted routes.

2 min read

Ashoknagar

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 13, 2025

dayodaya express cancelled jaipur ajmer trains route change railway updates

Jaipur-Ajmer route update (Image: Patrika)

Trains Route Change: For 18 consecutive days, both Dayodaya Express trains will not run to Jaipur and Ajmer, operating only up to Kota. Additionally, three express trains on the route will also be diverted. This will cause inconvenience to passengers. The railway administration has cited ongoing work at Jaipur station as the reason for this change.

According to West Central Railway, redevelopment work is underway at Jaipur railway station in Rajasthan. This includes Phase 2 work on the air concourse in the station yard. Consequently, two express trains passing through the Kota division have been cancelled from their originating stations, and 14 trains have been partially cancelled. Furthermore, nine trains will be diverted, including seven express trains that pass through the Ashoknagar district, which will also impact passengers from the district. (Railway Updates)

These Trains Will Be Cancelled From Originating Station

According to the railway administration, train 14813 Jodhpur-Bhopal Express and train 14814 Bhopal-Jodhpur Express will be cancelled from their originating stations on November 23. These two trains will not operate on this day. Meanwhile, train 12181 Jabalpur-Ajmer Dayodaya Express will operate from Jabalpur to Kota from November 21 to December 8, and train 12182 Ajmer-Jabalpur Dayodaya Express will operate between Kota and Jabalpur from November 22 to December 9. Both Dayodaya Express trains will be cancelled between Kota and Ajmer for these 18 days. (Railway Updates)

These Trains Will Run On A Diverted Route

Train 18207 Durg-Ajmer Express, departing from Durg on December 8, will run on a diverted route via Kota, Chanderiya, and Ajmer. On the diverted route, it will stop at Bhilwara and Vijayanagar stations.

Train 18213 Durg-Ajmer Express, departing from Durg on November 23 and December 7, will run on a diverted route via Kota, Chanderiya, and Ajmer. On the diverted route, it will stop at Bhilwara and Vijayanagar stations.

Train 18573 Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express, departing on November 27, will travel via Sogariya, Gudla, Chanderiya, Ajmer, and Marwar Junction. On the diverted route, it will stop at Bhilwara, Vijayanagar, Ajmer, and Marwar stations. (Railway Updates)

