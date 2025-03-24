scriptYoga Instructor Suffers Silent Heart Attack After Marathon Session | Latest News | Patrika News
Yoga Instructor Suffers Silent Heart Attack After Marathon Session

Yogacharya Dr Singhal held the record for running 100 km in 11 hours, performing 3600 Surya Namaskars in 8 hours, and donating blood 17 times. He practiced yoga for hours every day.

AshoknagarMar 24, 2025 / 09:08 am

Patrika Desk

Yogacharya Dr Pawan Singhal, a yoga instructor who taught people the secrets to a healthy life, passed away on Sunday at the age of 54 due to a silent heart attack. Dr Singhal was a senior surgeon in the Animal Husbandry Department. As usual, he woke up at 1 am, took a bath, and after performing his prayers, practised yoga at home for an hour and a half.
He went for a three-kilometre run to the temple. Then, while driving his car to Tulsi Sarovar Park to teach yoga, he suffered a silent heart attack and collapsed in his seat. People rushed him to the hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead. The death of the yogacharya has become a topic of debate in the city and on social media.

Record of Running and Surya Namaskars

Yogacharya Dr Singhal held the record for running 100 km in 11 hours, performing 3600 Surya Namaskars in 8 hours, and donating blood 17 times. He practiced yoga for hours every day. Hundreds of people from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi joined his online classes.

Extremely Balanced Diet

Yogacharya Dr Singhal followed an extremely balanced diet. He had completely stopped consuming salt and sugar for a month. His yoga students reported that during Navratri, he would only drink lemon water for 10 days; once he even stopped consuming fruits and dry fruits. He slept only five hours a day. He did not wear warm clothes even in winter.

