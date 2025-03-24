Yoga Instructor Suffers Silent Heart Attack After Marathon Session

He went for a three-kilometre run to the temple. Then, while driving his car to Tulsi Sarovar Park to teach yoga, he suffered a silent heart attack and collapsed in his seat. People rushed him to the hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead. The death of the yogacharya has become a topic of debate in the city and on social media.

Record of Running and Surya Namaskars Yogacharya Dr Singhal held the record for running 100 km in 11 hours, performing 3600 Surya Namaskars in 8 hours, and donating blood 17 times. He practiced yoga for hours every day. Hundreds of people from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi joined his online classes.