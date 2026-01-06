Truth About Sugar-Free: Beware! ‘Sugar-Free’ Products May Be Giving You Heart Attacks in the Name of Preventing Diabetes

The Truth About Sugar-Free: Everyone wants to stay away from diabetes these days, and in this pursuit, we give up sugar. We abandon white sugar and adopt the 'sugar-free technique'. We add the word 'sugar-free' to our daily routine and become completely carefree. We live happily thinking that since we have given up sugar, we cannot get diabetes. If you are also living under this illusion, be warned, you might be inviting a heart attack while trying to avoid diabetes. Let's find out why sugar-free beverages lead us towards heart attacks and what diabetic patients should keep in mind when buying sugar-free products.