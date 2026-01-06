6 January 2026,

Tuesday

Health

Truth About Sugar-Free: Beware! ‘Sugar-Free’ Products May Be Giving You Heart Attacks in the Name of Preventing Diabetes

Let's find out how sugar-free consumption is linked to heart attacks and what diabetic patients should do to avoid it.

Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 06, 2026

Sugar Free (Image: Freepik)

The Truth About Sugar-Free: Everyone wants to stay away from diabetes these days, and in this pursuit, we give up sugar. We abandon white sugar and adopt the 'sugar-free technique'. We add the word 'sugar-free' to our daily routine and become completely carefree. We live happily thinking that since we have given up sugar, we cannot get diabetes. If you are also living under this illusion, be warned, you might be inviting a heart attack while trying to avoid diabetes. Let's find out why sugar-free beverages lead us towards heart attacks and what diabetic patients should keep in mind when buying sugar-free products.

How Do Sugar-Free Products Cause Heart Attacks?

To make sugar-free products sweet, an ingredient called 'Erythritol' is used. Erythritol is a type of sugar alcohol. It is sweet but contains absolutely no calories. According to Mumbai-based expert Dr. Pranav Ghodi, excessive consumption of Erythritol causes our platelets to stick together. The sticking of platelets leads to the formation of blood clots, and these clots are the cause of heart attacks.

Where is Erythritol Found in High Amounts?

  • Diet sodas
  • Cold drinks
  • Protein bars
  • In sugar-free sweets
  • In zero-sugar chewing gum

What Should Diabetic Patients Consider When Buying Sugar-Free Products?

  • Opt for natural alternatives instead of chemical sweeteners.
  • Gradually reduce the craving for sweets.
  • Consume fresh fruits instead of processed snacks.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended solely to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedy on their own but to seek the advice of an expert or doctor related to that medical practice.

English News / Health / Truth About Sugar-Free: Beware! 'Sugar-Free' Products May Be Giving You Heart Attacks in the Name of Preventing Diabetes

