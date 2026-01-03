What is Necrobiosis Lipoidica? Why it’s a danger for diabetes patients!

Image: Freepik
Diabetic patients do not suffer from just one problem; rather, there are numerous issues that affect individuals with diabetes. Whether it's frequent urination, slow wound healing, or a dangerous skin condition called Necrobiosis Lipoidica (NL), these are more common in diabetes patients. While skin problems can affect anyone, and winter often exacerbates them more than summer, this particular skin condition is not strongly linked to the season. It is a rare disease that can affect anyone. Let's explore what the skin disease Necrobiosis Lipoidica is, its causes, and how to prevent it.
Necrobiosis Lipoidica is a chronic skin condition directly related to inflammation. In severe cases, it manifests as reddish-brown patches on the skin. Notably, this disease is more prevalent among diabetic patients. This condition presents as raised spots on the skin's surface, most commonly appearing below the knees. It is important to note that if left untreated, the small lesions associated with this disease can quickly develop into chronic ulcers.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended solely to raise awareness about diseases and health-related issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical advice. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedies on their own but to consult an expert or doctor related to the medical field for advice.
