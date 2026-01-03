What is Necrobiosis Lipoidica? Why it’s a danger for diabetes patients!

Diabetic patients do not suffer from just one problem; rather, there are numerous issues that affect individuals with diabetes. Whether it's frequent urination, slow wound healing, or a dangerous skin condition called Necrobiosis Lipoidica (NL), these are more common in diabetes patients. While skin problems can affect anyone, and winter often exacerbates them more than summer, this particular skin condition is not strongly linked to the season. It is a rare disease that can affect anyone. Let's explore what the skin disease Necrobiosis Lipoidica is, its causes, and how to prevent it.