5 January 2026,

Monday

Health

Night Shift Work Linked to Cancer: WHO Agency Warns to Change This Habit Now!

WHO cancer agency has recently issued a warning that working late at night during a night shift can make you a victim of cancer. Let's find out how night shifts increase the risk of cancer, which cancers are more likely to occur, and what can be done to avoid it.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

Night Shift work (Image: Freepik)

The mention of cancer instils a peculiar fear in our minds. It is natural to be afraid of such a dangerous disease. If we look at the causes of cancer, we ourselves are the primary factor, given the way we are living our lives. In such a scenario, the increase in cancer is quite understandable. The WHO has recently issued a warning that individuals who regularly work night shifts or stay awake late at night for extended periods are several times more likely to develop cancer compared to those who sleep at night.

It is crucial for us to understand the link between cancer and night shift work in today's times. The very habit of changing our sleep patterns, influenced by Western culture, to sleep late and wake up early is the biggest reason we are making ourselves susceptible to cancer. Let's understand how staying awake late at night increases the risk of cancer and which types of cancer are more likely to develop due to this. What should we do to avoid such a calamity as cancer?

How is Staying Awake Late at Night Linked to Cancer?

Several studies on cancer have revealed that if you stay awake late at night, your risk of developing cancer increases manifold compared to others. The excessive light we are exposed to is what brings darkness into our lives. Here are the main reasons:

1. Sleep Hormone (Melatonin) is produced during sleep in darkness and inhibits the formation of cancer cells. Exposure to light while awake stops its production.

2. Disruption of Body Clock (Circadian Rhythm) – Our body's natural clock's rhythm is disrupted by staying awake late at night. This damages DNA, and this damaged DNA then leads to the formation of cancer cells.

3. Weakening of the Immune System – Staying awake at night reduces the number of the body's 'Natural Killer Cells', which aids in the growth of cancer cells.

What Cancers are More Likely Due to Night Shifts?

  • Colorectal Cancer
  • Breast Cancer
  • Prostate Cancer

Measures to Prevent Cancer Caused by Night Shifts?

  • When sleeping during the day, ensure complete darkness by using curtains.
  • Ensure adequate intake of Vitamin D.
  • Maintain distance from the Blue Light emitted by mobile phones and laptops.
  • Consume a diet rich in antioxidants.
  • Undergo regular cancer screenings (examinations).

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended solely to raise awareness about diseases and health-related issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedies on their own but to seek expert or doctor's advice in this regard.

Published on:

