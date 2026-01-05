Night Shift Work Linked to Cancer: WHO Agency Warns to Change This Habit Now!

The mention of cancer instils a peculiar fear in our minds. It is natural to be afraid of such a dangerous disease. If we look at the causes of cancer, we ourselves are the primary factor, given the way we are living our lives. In such a scenario, the increase in cancer is quite understandable. The WHO has recently issued a warning that individuals who regularly work night shifts or stay awake late at night for extended periods are several times more likely to develop cancer compared to those who sleep at night.