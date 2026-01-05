Night Shift Work Linked to Cancer: WHO Agency Warns to Change This Habit Now!

Night Shift work (Image: Freepik)
The mention of cancer instils a peculiar fear in our minds. It is natural to be afraid of such a dangerous disease. If we look at the causes of cancer, we ourselves are the primary factor, given the way we are living our lives. In such a scenario, the increase in cancer is quite understandable. The WHO has recently issued a warning that individuals who regularly work night shifts or stay awake late at night for extended periods are several times more likely to develop cancer compared to those who sleep at night.
It is crucial for us to understand the link between cancer and night shift work in today's times. The very habit of changing our sleep patterns, influenced by Western culture, to sleep late and wake up early is the biggest reason we are making ourselves susceptible to cancer. Let's understand how staying awake late at night increases the risk of cancer and which types of cancer are more likely to develop due to this. What should we do to avoid such a calamity as cancer?
Several studies on cancer have revealed that if you stay awake late at night, your risk of developing cancer increases manifold compared to others. The excessive light we are exposed to is what brings darkness into our lives. Here are the main reasons:
1. Sleep Hormone (Melatonin) is produced during sleep in darkness and inhibits the formation of cancer cells. Exposure to light while awake stops its production.
2. Disruption of Body Clock (Circadian Rhythm) – Our body's natural clock's rhythm is disrupted by staying awake late at night. This damages DNA, and this damaged DNA then leads to the formation of cancer cells.
3. Weakening of the Immune System – Staying awake at night reduces the number of the body's 'Natural Killer Cells', which aids in the growth of cancer cells.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended solely to raise awareness about diseases and health-related issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedies on their own but to seek expert or doctor's advice in this regard.
Big NewsView All
Health
Trending
Lifestyle