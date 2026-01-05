5 January 2026,

Monday

Health

Warning to Gutkha-Tobacco Users: Difficulty Opening Mouth Can Be a Cancer Symptom, Says Cancer Doctor

India has the highest number of oral cancer patients. If the early symptoms of oral cancer are identified, the chances of recovery are higher. Let's learn from cancer surgeon Dr. Jayesh Sharma how to identify oral cancer at home.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

Oral Cancer (Image: Freepik)

Symptoms of Mouth Cancer: Scientists have established that gutkha and cigarette users have a 90 percent chance of developing mouth cancer. Despite this, those who consume gutkha and cigarettes do not give up their habit. If you ignore the early symptoms of mouth cancer, consider death a certainty. Therefore, Dr. Jayesh Sharma, a cancer surgeon, has outlined some symptoms that can help identify mouth cancer at home.

Oral Cancer Opinion by Dr. Jayesh Sharma, Cancer Surgeon

Dr. Jayesh Sharma stated that oral cancer is the most common cancer in men and also among the most common cancers in women. It is best to diagnose and treat it in its early stages. It can even be detected at Stage Zero, at which point there is nearly a hundred percent success rate.

In Stage One and Stage Two, 80 to 90 percent of people are cured. Even in Stage Three, most people are cured. We just need to prevent it from reaching Stage Four, as that is when the most problems arise. Unfortunately, in India, about 70 percent of people are diagnosed in Stage Three and Stage Four. This is why the chances of death from oral cancer increase.

Causes of Mouth Cancer

The biggest cause is tobacco, with gutkha and khaini being the most common forms. However, this cancer can also be caused by smoking cigarettes, bidis, and even hookahs. Another major cause in India is misaligned teeth, which repeatedly cause injury to the same spot. Therefore, sometimes people who do not have any addiction also develop this cancer, mostly due to misaligned teeth. The third major cause is alcohol. We all know that smoking causes cancer, but very few people know that alcohol also causes cancer. Therefore, those who consume both tobacco and alcohol have a significantly higher risk of developing this cancer.

Early Symptoms of Mouth Cancer

Dr. Sharma said that it is very easy to detect. If you consume gutkha or tobacco, you need to pay attention to a few things. The symptoms of mouth cancer are as follows:

  • Any sore inside the mouth that does not heal within 15 days.
  • A wound on the tongue or a lump-like sensation in the tongue.
  • A lump or sore-like feeling in the palate or throat.
  • Bleeding from a tooth, or a tooth becoming loose while other teeth appear perfectly fine.

Dangerous Symptom of Mouth Cancer

If the mouth does not open properly, that is also a sign that cancer may develop later. Those whose mouths do not open fully face double problems. Firstly, the risk of developing cancer is already high in such conditions, and secondly, because the mouth does not open, the cancer often goes undetected early. In many cases, it is not detected, leading to delayed treatment.

Get Checked Within 15 Days

All the above can be symptoms of mouth cancer, and they can all be easily detected. The simple approach is to consult an ENT surgeon or an oncology surgeon. In most cases, it is not cancer. If any sore or wound persists for more than fifteen days, consult a doctor, and they will clarify your doubts.

Risk of Cancer Even After Quitting Tobacco

There is still a chance of developing cancer even after quitting tobacco, but it gradually decreases. From the day you quit, the risk starts reducing and continues to decrease slowly over several years, eventually returning to normal risk levels after some time.

Health / Warning to Gutkha-Tobacco Users: Difficulty Opening Mouth Can Be a Cancer Symptom, Says Cancer Doctor

