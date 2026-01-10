1 in 5 people at risk of Cancer! WHO warns, learn prevention tips from a cancer surgeon

Lung Cancer Cases (Image: Patrika)
Lung Cancer Cases: A new study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR) suggests that lung cancer cases in India could see a sharp rise by the year 2030. The research indicates that the northeastern region of the country will be the most affected, and lung cancer cases will increase most rapidly among women.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), lung cancer is one of the most serious global health problems. In 2022, approximately 20 million new cancer cases were reported worldwide, leading to about 9.7 million deaths. Statistics show that one in every five individuals may develop cancer at some point in their lives.
Lung cancer occurs when lung cells begin to grow uncontrollably. These abnormal cells form lumps or tumours, impairing the lungs' ability to function properly and gradually affecting other organs in the body.
The ICMR study reveals that the incidence rate of lung cancer is highest in Northeast India. The situation is particularly concerning in Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram. Here, cases are almost equal among both men and women, and the number of deaths is also high. Tobacco consumption is very prevalent in this region, with approximately 68% of men and 54% of women using it. This is the primary reason for the continuous rise in lung cancer cases.
Doctors state that the pattern of the disease is now changing. According to Dr. Saurabh Mittal from AIIMS, many women who have never smoked are now being diagnosed with lung cancer. The reasons include indoor pollution, cooking with wood and cow dung cakes, secondhand smoke, and occupational pollution. Cancers related to smoking are decreasing, while a type called adenocarcinoma, common among non-smokers, is being observed more frequently.
Lung cancer cases are also on the rise in South Indian cities like Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, particularly among women. In North India, cases among women have increased in Srinagar and Pulwama, despite lower tobacco usage there. This clearly indicates that poor air quality and pollution are becoming major contributing factors.
According to Cancer Surgeon Dr. Jayesh Sharma, the foremost step in preventing lung cancer is complete abstinence from smoking and tobacco. It is also crucial to avoid passive smoking. Increased air pollution and indoor smoke damage the lungs, so it is advisable to use clean fuel and masks. Green vegetables, fruits, regular exercise, and pranayama strengthen the lungs. If you experience a persistent cough or breathing difficulties, consult a doctor immediately.
Big NewsView All
Health
Trending
Lifestyle