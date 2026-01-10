10 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Health

1 in 5 people at risk of Cancer! WHO warns, learn prevention tips from a cancer surgeon

According to reports from ICMR and WHO, there will be a rapid increase in lung cancer cases in India by 2030. North-east India and women will be most affected. Know the causes and prevention.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 10, 2026

Lung Cancer Cases (Image: Patrika)

Lung Cancer Cases: A new study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR) suggests that lung cancer cases in India could see a sharp rise by the year 2030. The research indicates that the northeastern region of the country will be the most affected, and lung cancer cases will increase most rapidly among women.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), lung cancer is one of the most serious global health problems. In 2022, approximately 20 million new cancer cases were reported worldwide, leading to about 9.7 million deaths. Statistics show that one in every five individuals may develop cancer at some point in their lives.

What Causes Lung Cancer?

Lung cancer occurs when lung cells begin to grow uncontrollably. These abnormal cells form lumps or tumours, impairing the lungs' ability to function properly and gradually affecting other organs in the body.

The Situation is Most Critical in the Northeast

The ICMR study reveals that the incidence rate of lung cancer is highest in Northeast India. The situation is particularly concerning in Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram. Here, cases are almost equal among both men and women, and the number of deaths is also high. Tobacco consumption is very prevalent in this region, with approximately 68% of men and 54% of women using it. This is the primary reason for the continuous rise in lung cancer cases.

Non-Smoking Women Also Falling Victim

Doctors state that the pattern of the disease is now changing. According to Dr. Saurabh Mittal from AIIMS, many women who have never smoked are now being diagnosed with lung cancer. The reasons include indoor pollution, cooking with wood and cow dung cakes, secondhand smoke, and occupational pollution. Cancers related to smoking are decreasing, while a type called adenocarcinoma, common among non-smokers, is being observed more frequently.

Increasing Threat in Other Parts of the Country

Lung cancer cases are also on the rise in South Indian cities like Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, particularly among women. In North India, cases among women have increased in Srinagar and Pulwama, despite lower tobacco usage there. This clearly indicates that poor air quality and pollution are becoming major contributing factors.

Preventive Measures for Lung Cancer, According to Dr. Jayesh Sharma

According to Cancer Surgeon Dr. Jayesh Sharma, the foremost step in preventing lung cancer is complete abstinence from smoking and tobacco. It is also crucial to avoid passive smoking. Increased air pollution and indoor smoke damage the lungs, so it is advisable to use clean fuel and masks. Green vegetables, fruits, regular exercise, and pranayama strengthen the lungs. If you experience a persistent cough or breathing difficulties, consult a doctor immediately.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

10 Jan 2026 10:42 am

News / Health / 1 in 5 people at risk of Cancer! WHO warns, learn prevention tips from a cancer surgeon

Big News

View All

Health

Trending

Lifestyle

Truth About Sugar-Free: Beware! ‘Sugar-Free’ Products May Be Giving You Heart Attacks in the Name of Preventing Diabetes

Health

Night Shift Work Linked to Cancer: WHO Agency Warns to Change This Habit Now!

Health

Warning to Gutkha-Tobacco Users: Difficulty Opening Mouth Can Be a Cancer Symptom, Says Cancer Doctor

Health

What is Necrobiosis Lipoidica? Why it’s a danger for diabetes patients!

Health

Cold Wave and Heart Attacks: Hospitals Face Surge as Severe Cold Impacts Cardiac Patients

लखनऊ समेत प्रदेश भर में सर्दी बनी जानलेवा (फोटो सोर्स : Ritesh Singh )
UP News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.