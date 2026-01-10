1 in 5 people at risk of Cancer! WHO warns, learn prevention tips from a cancer surgeon

The ICMR study reveals that the incidence rate of lung cancer is highest in Northeast India. The situation is particularly concerning in Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram. Here, cases are almost equal among both men and women, and the number of deaths is also high. Tobacco consumption is very prevalent in this region, with approximately 68% of men and 54% of women using it. This is the primary reason for the continuous rise in lung cancer cases.