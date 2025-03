After arriving at the venue, CM Mohan Yadav was speaking to the media while standing on a staircase leading to a roof-like structure. At that moment, the staircase collapsed.Fortunately, the CM was only on the second or third step, and those standing nearby managed to catch him and help him down. Otherwise, the Chief Minister could have been injured in the accident. He narrowly avoided a fall by jumping from the staircase within a few seconds of its collapse.