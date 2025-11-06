Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Barabanki

Smoke rises in moving train, passengers flee with children, major accident averted in time

Intercity Express Train: The Gorakhpur–Lucknow Intercity Express became the centre of chaos in Barabanki when smoke suddenly started rising from a coach of the moving train. Panicked passengers immediately pulled the chain, stopping the train. Prompt action by the technical team averted a major accident, and all passengers were saved safely.

4 min read
Google source verification

Barabanki

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

गोरखपुर–लखनऊ इंटरसिटी में अचानक उठा धुआं: यात्रियों में मची अफरातफरी (फोटो सोर्स : Whatsapp Group)

Smoke suddenly rises in Gorakhpur–Lucknow Intercity, panic among passengers (Photo source: WhatsApp group)

Railway Update: Chaos erupted on Thursday in the Gorakhpur–Lucknow Intercity Express in the Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh when smoke suddenly started emanating from one of the train's coaches.

The incident occurred near the overbridge on the Ramnagar-Fatehpur road, a short distance from Budhwal station. As soon as passengers noticed the smoking coach, they panicked and immediately pulled the emergency chain to stop the train.

The train came to a halt in moments, and passengers quickly disembarked and fled to safety. Fortunately, a major accident was averted due to the passengers' presence of mind and the prompt action of railway staff.

Train Halted Upon Seeing Smoke, Atmosphere of Panic Among Passengers

According to information, the train was en route from Gorakhpur to Lucknow and was approaching Budhwal station in the morning. During this time, passengers in one of the coaches suddenly smelled a foul odour and saw smoke. Initially, passengers thought it might be normal smoke from the brakes, but as the smoke increased, panic spread.

Some passengers shouted, "Smoke... smoke... get off!" In no time, there was chaos and screaming in the coach. Some immediately pulled the chain, while others grabbed their children and ran towards the exit. During this, many passengers exited without their footwear or luggage. The train stopped near the bridge due to the sudden braking.

Driver and Guard Reached the Spot, Technical Team Found the Fault

As soon as the train stopped, the loco pilot and guard immediately rushed to the affected coach. They appealed to the passengers to remain calm and stand at a safe distance. Preliminary investigation revealed that the brake shoes in one of the train's coaches had stuck to the wheels, causing friction and generating smoke. Had this technical fault persisted for a longer duration, the possibility of fire due to excessive heat in the wheels could not be ruled out. Upon receiving information, a technical team from Budhwal station arrived at the scene.

The staff promptly inspected the brake system and rectified the fault within a few minutes. Following this, the train was declared safe for further journey.

Panic Among Passengers, Some Said- "My Heart Sank with the Fear of an Accident"

Several passengers present during the incident recounted that as soon as they saw the smoke, they were reminded of past train accidents. A passenger from Barabanki said, "As soon as we saw the smoke, we immediately jumped off with our children. At that moment, I feared it might catch fire. The railway staff handled it in time; otherwise, anything could have happened." Another passenger stated that the smoke was so dense that some people were hesitant to even enter the coach. Many passengers shared videos of the incident on social media, showing people standing outside the train while the technical team inspected the coach.

Railway Said- Situation Completely Under Control, No Passenger Injured

Upon receiving information about the incident, the GRP and RPF also reached the spot immediately. GRP in-charge Jayant Dubey stated that no passenger was injured in the incident. He added that it was a purely technical fault, which was rectified promptly. The train was safely dispatched after some time. No trains were suspended. Railway officials further added that all necessary checks for the safety of the Intercity Express have been completed. They appealed to passengers to trust the railway's technical teams and not pay attention to rumours.

Timely Halt of the Train Provided Great Relief

According to railway experts, if brake shoes stick to the wheels and the train continues to move, excessive heat can be generated in the wheels. In several cases, incidents of fire or brake failure have been recorded due to such reasons. A senior technical officer stated that in this incident, the passengers' alertness and the chain pulling were crucial. If the train had not been stopped upon seeing the smoke, the wheel could have overheated and caused damage.

Reason for Smoke Emission

A common technical issue with train braking systems, according to experts, is the sticking of brake shoes, which is a common technical problem in railways. However, if it occurs in a moving train and is not detected in time, the risk certainly increases.

  • Major reasons for brake shoe sticking:
  • Excessive wear of brake pads
  • Imbalance in brake pressure
  • Increased friction due to heat or moisture
  • Technical weakness in older coaches

Despite regular technical checks on superfast trains like the Intercity, this problem can sometimes occur.

Railway Issued Guidelines After the Incident

Following the incident, the railway has alerted all staff from Budhwal station to the surrounding sections. Instructions have also been given to strictly conduct braking checks of major trains like the Intercity at stations and for the coach inspection team to submit their reports on time. Passenger complaints should be addressed immediately. Any technical indication should not be ignored. The railway also clarified that the number of mechanical teams is being increased to prevent such situations from arising.

Major Accident Averted, But Questions Also Raised

Although it is a relief that there was no loss of life or property, passengers have raised several questions regarding safety. Some passengers stated that if this fault had been detected earlier during the train's regular technical inspection, such a situation would not have arisen. This incident has once again brought the railway's technical monitoring and safety system into focus.

Train Departed After Normalcy Restored at the Scene

After the technical team's repair work and the inspection by officials, the Intercity Express was dispatched again. Passengers were assured that the onward journey was completely safe and all coaches of the train had been checked. The train was delayed for some time after the incident, but the railway immediately ensured its speed and safety and sent it towards Lucknow.

