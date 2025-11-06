Smoke rises in moving train, passengers flee with children, major accident averted in time

Several passengers present during the incident recounted that as soon as they saw the smoke, they were reminded of past train accidents. A passenger from Barabanki said, "As soon as we saw the smoke, we immediately jumped off with our children. At that moment, I feared it might catch fire. The railway staff handled it in time; otherwise, anything could have happened." Another passenger stated that the smoke was so dense that some people were hesitant to even enter the coach. Many passengers shared videos of the incident on social media, showing people standing outside the train while the technical team inspected the coach.