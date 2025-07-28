Two Devotees Killed, 29 Injured in Barabanki Temple Stampede

The administration responded swiftly to the incident. The injured were taken to the local health centre by ambulance. The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police arrived at the scene to assess the situation. The DM stated that the stampede was caused by monkeys jumping on electrical wires, causing them to snap and fall onto a tin shed. Those seriously injured were transferred to the district hospital. The situation has since returned to normal, with devotees continuing their jalabhishek.