28 July 2025,

Monday

Barabanki

Two Devotees Killed, 29 Injured in Barabanki Temple Stampede

A major accident occurred at the Ausaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Barabanki. Two devotees died, and 29 others were injured.

Barabanki

Patrika Desk

Jul 28, 2025

Injured being treated at hospital (Photo source: 'X' video grab)
Photo source: 'X' video grab

Two devotees died in a stampede at the Ausaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Barabanki. Twenty-nine devotees, including women and children, were injured and admitted to a local health centre for treatment.

The administration responded swiftly to the incident. The injured were taken to the local health centre by ambulance. The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police arrived at the scene to assess the situation. The DM stated that the stampede was caused by monkeys jumping on electrical wires, causing them to snap and fall onto a tin shed. Those seriously injured were transferred to the district hospital. The situation has since returned to normal, with devotees continuing their jalabhishek.

Names of the Deceased and Injured

One of the deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Prashant, son of Ramkripal, resident of Mubarakpur Loni Katra. The identity of the other deceased is yet to be ascertained. Among the injured are: Aman (18), son of Babadin, resident of Garhi Ghosiamau Subeha; Bajnath (22), son of Jagjeevan, resident of Subedar Purwa Haidergarh; Sundaram Singh (14), resident of Mohdipur Kothi; Palak (13), daughter of Ranjit Ram, resident of Chhataura Kothi; Sandhya (24), daughter of Mahesh, resident of Bhulbhulya Kothi; Lakshmi (18), daughter of Pawan, resident of Bibia Pur Ghat Kothi; and Ranjit (26), son of Sahab Din, resident of Mohdipur Satarikh.

Large Crowd Gathers Since Night

A large crowd of devotees gathered at the Ausaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Barabanki on the third Monday of Sawan (a Hindu month) to perform jalabhishek. A long queue formed from the night before, with devotees waiting for their turn. Suddenly, an electric current passed through an iron pipe attached to the tin shed, causing a stampede.

It is noteworthy that flower showers from a helicopter were planned for the pilgrims and devotees visiting the Ausaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Haidergarh tehsil. The Information Department has released information regarding this. The Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) and the Additional Superintendent of Police (South) were scheduled to conduct the flower shower from the helicopter.

Related Topics

#Crime

up crime news

up news

UP POLICE

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

28 Jul 2025 03:17 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Barabanki / Two Devotees Killed, 29 Injured in Barabanki Temple Stampede
