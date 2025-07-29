Teacher's Brutality at Government School: Two Girls Expelled After Beating

Barabanki: A case of alleged assault on two female students at the Upper Primary School, Nagapur Majra Hadaha, in the Tikaitnagar area, has raised serious questions about the educational system in the region. Allegations levelled against a teacher and the headmistress by the students' families have not only activated the administration but also sparked outrage among the villagers. A police investigation has been launched into this serious incident, while pressure on the school administration continues to mount.
According to the information received, this incident occurred on 25 July. The victims, 14-year-old Pratijna Gupta and 13-year-old Yamini, are Class 6 students at the Upper Primary School in Nagapur Majra Hadaha.
According to the families, teacher Ram Yash Gautam was absent from class that day. Pratijna and Yamini went to another teacher to ask for necessary information. When Ram Yash returned to the classroom, he asked the girls for their notebooks and questioned them about why they had gone to another teacher. According to the families, upon receiving their answer, Ram Yash Gautam became enraged and allegedly beat both girls with a cricket bat. Furthermore, it is alleged that he expelled them from the classroom and chased them from the school.
The frightened girls went home and informed their mothers about the incident. The next day, 26 July, Amrita Devi and Santosh Kumari went to the school and complained to the headmistress, Suman Yadav. They hoped that the headmistress would conduct an impartial investigation and take appropriate action, but the families allege that the headmistress not only sided with the teacher but also misbehaved with the girls and slapped them. After this, the headmistress expelled both girls from the school and gave them their transfer certificates (TCs).
Since the incident, the girls have been under severe mental stress. They are not only afraid to go to school but also feel hurt about their self-respect. The families say that despite being from poor families, they had decided to educate their daughters, but they are shocked by the school's behaviour. Amrita Devi says, “We sent our daughter to study, not to be beaten. Who gave the teacher the right to beat children like this with a cricket bat?”
Santosh Kumari says, “When we went to the headmistress for justice, she slapped us and expelled the girls from school. Where should we go now?”
A complaint has been filed at the Tikait Nagar police station. In-charge Inspector Ratanesh Pandey said that separate applications have been received from both women and a police team has been sent to the school to investigate the matter. He said, “The matter has been taken seriously. The police team is collecting evidence from the school. After the investigation, legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge.” Meanwhile, attempts to contact the teacher, Ram Yash Gautam, were unsuccessful.
Headmistress Suman Yadav has called these allegations baseless. She says that the girls' TCs were given at the request of their parents and that someone has now incited them. She said, “I was not aware of any incident. The girls' TCs were given at the parents' request. No such incident has occurred at the school. This may be the result of someone's instigation.”
This incident has raised several serious questions about the education system in the village. Villagers say that children are being instilled with a climate of fear in schools, causing them to distance themselves from education. Many parents are now unwilling to send their children to this school. A representative of the village head said, “If this incident is true, it is extremely reprehensible. The safety of children comes first. An impartial investigation should be conducted into this matter and strict action should be taken against the culprits.”
Under India's child rights laws, inflicting corporal punishment on any student is a crime. Under the Right to Education Act 2009, child abuse, corporal punishment, or mental harassment in schools is prohibited. If the allegations are found to be true, a criminal case may also be registered against the teacher and headmistress under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.