Teacher's Brutality at Government School: Two Girls Expelled After Beating

According to the information received, this incident occurred on 25 July. The victims, 14-year-old Pratijna Gupta and 13-year-old Yamini, are Class 6 students at the Upper Primary School in Nagapur Majra Hadaha.

According to the families, teacher Ram Yash Gautam was absent from class that day. Pratijna and Yamini went to another teacher to ask for necessary information. When Ram Yash returned to the classroom, he asked the girls for their notebooks and questioned them about why they had gone to another teacher. According to the families, upon receiving their answer, Ram Yash Gautam became enraged and allegedly beat both girls with a cricket bat. Furthermore, it is alleged that he expelled them from the classroom and chased them from the school.