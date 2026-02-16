Manoharpur-Dausa Highway to be Widened to Four Lanes at a Cost of ₹818.46 Crore

Manoharpur–Dausa National Highway to be four-laned. (Photo: Patrika)
Gathwadi: Tenders for the four-laning of the Manoharpur-Dausa NH 148, which connects to the Jaipur-Delhi, Jaipur-Agra National Highways, and the Jaipur-Bandikui Expressway, will be opened on February 18. The 62 km long route will be widened at a cost of ₹818.46 crore. As part of the four-lane construction, nine new culverts will be built, while four old culverts will be reconstructed to align with the four-lane standard.
The National Highways Authority of India has identified these locations as per the DPR. In the Dausa district's border, three new culverts and two light vehicle underpasses will be constructed. Meanwhile, the construction of six new culverts is proposed within the Jaipur district's border. New culverts will be built at various locations from Manoharpur to Dausa along the 62 km route, including Gathwadi, Dantli, Bhavani, Thana Mod Aandhi, Phooltolav Mod, Dangarwara, Bapi, Khuri Khurd, and Jasota.
The old culverts at Chilpali Mod, Raisar, Thali Mod, and Basdi will also be rebuilt in line with the widening. Light vehicle underpasses will be constructed at two locations in Bapi, facilitating the movement of small vehicles. Service lanes of 10.5 meters width on both sides and a central divider will be built along all culverts.
As per the DPR, the length for vehicle movement has been fixed at various locations. A length of 30 meters has been set for Gathwadi and Bhavani, 60 meters for Raisar and Bapi, and 20 meters for Chilpali, Dantli, Thali Mod, Thana Mod Aandhi, Phooltolav Mod, Dangarwara, Basdi, Khuri Khurd, and Jasota.
Due to the rising number of road accidents, this two-lane stretch had gained a grim reputation. In 2025 alone, 75 people lost their lives and more than 115 were injured here. Several tragic crashes have devastated families across generations.
The route serves as a key corridor for pilgrims travelling from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bharatpur and Dausa to Khatu Shyamji and Salasar. With the expansion to four lanes, traffic is expected to become safer and more streamlined, bringing long-awaited relief to commuters and devotees alike.