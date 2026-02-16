Manoharpur-Dausa Highway to be Widened to Four Lanes at a Cost of ₹818.46 Crore

The National Highways Authority of India has identified these locations as per the DPR. In the Dausa district's border, three new culverts and two light vehicle underpasses will be constructed. Meanwhile, the construction of six new culverts is proposed within the Jaipur district's border. New culverts will be built at various locations from Manoharpur to Dausa along the 62 km route, including Gathwadi, Dantli, Bhavani, Thana Mod Aandhi, Phooltolav Mod, Dangarwara, Bapi, Khuri Khurd, and Jasota.