10 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Betul

ED Raids BJP Leader’s Farmhouse in Money Laundering Case; Area Sealed, CRPF Deployed

Enforcement Directorate (ED) Raids: A 12-member Enforcement Directorate team reached Dahargaon from Nagpur at 3 AM. The entire area has been sealed. CRPF personnel have been deployed.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Betul

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 10, 2026

ED Raids

ED raid at BJP leader’s farmhouse (Photo Source: Patrika Input)

A stir was created in Dahargaon village of Betul district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning when a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the farmhouse of BJP leader Zuber Patel. This action was taken in a major case related to money laundering. The ED team had arrived in Betul from Nagpur, Maharashtra, and it is being described as part of a broader investigation underway in Nagpur.

According to sources, a 12-member ED team reached the farmhouse around 3 AM on Friday under tight security. CRPF personnel were deployed during the operation. The entire area was sealed, and no outsiders were allowed to remain in the vicinity. Even people standing on the road were asked to move away.

Case Linked to ₹1 Crore Money Laundering

The raid was conducted in a case involving transactions exceeding ₹1 crore in money laundering. The case is also related to sand mining. ED officials have confiscated the mobile phones of all individuals present at the farmhouse. A thorough investigation of documents is currently underway. The operation continued until late evening and was kept completely confidential.

ED Team Arrived from Nagpur

Regarding the matter, SP Virendra Jain stated that ED officials from Nagpur conducted the raid. An investigation is being carried out in a case exceeding ₹1 crore related to money laundering. The case is also linked to sand mining. A contingent of CRPF personnel arrived, and an officer of Assistant Director rank was present. They conducted the investigation. It is also being reported that Zuber Patel himself posted on Facebook about cooperating with the ED.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

10 Jan 2026 02:21 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Betul / ED Raids BJP Leader’s Farmhouse in Money Laundering Case; Area Sealed, CRPF Deployed

Big News

View All

Betul

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Air force station soldier shoots himself on duty, dies on the spot

Representative Image
Betul

HDFC Bank Employees Allegedly Embezzle Customer Funds in IPL Betting Scam

HDFC Bank Fraud
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.