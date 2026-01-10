ED Raids BJP Leader’s Farmhouse in Money Laundering Case; Area Sealed, CRPF Deployed

ED raid at BJP leader’s farmhouse (Photo Source: Patrika Input)
A stir was created in Dahargaon village of Betul district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning when a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the farmhouse of BJP leader Zuber Patel. This action was taken in a major case related to money laundering. The ED team had arrived in Betul from Nagpur, Maharashtra, and it is being described as part of a broader investigation underway in Nagpur.
According to sources, a 12-member ED team reached the farmhouse around 3 AM on Friday under tight security. CRPF personnel were deployed during the operation. The entire area was sealed, and no outsiders were allowed to remain in the vicinity. Even people standing on the road were asked to move away.
The raid was conducted in a case involving transactions exceeding ₹1 crore in money laundering. The case is also related to sand mining. ED officials have confiscated the mobile phones of all individuals present at the farmhouse. A thorough investigation of documents is currently underway. The operation continued until late evening and was kept completely confidential.
Regarding the matter, SP Virendra Jain stated that ED officials from Nagpur conducted the raid. An investigation is being carried out in a case exceeding ₹1 crore related to money laundering. The case is also linked to sand mining. A contingent of CRPF personnel arrived, and an officer of Assistant Director rank was present. They conducted the investigation. It is also being reported that Zuber Patel himself posted on Facebook about cooperating with the ED.