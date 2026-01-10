ED Raids BJP Leader’s Farmhouse in Money Laundering Case; Area Sealed, CRPF Deployed

Regarding the matter, SP Virendra Jain stated that ED officials from Nagpur conducted the raid. An investigation is being carried out in a case exceeding ₹1 crore related to money laundering. The case is also linked to sand mining. A contingent of CRPF personnel arrived, and an officer of Assistant Director rank was present. They conducted the investigation. It is also being reported that Zuber Patel himself posted on Facebook about cooperating with the ED.