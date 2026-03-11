11 March 2026,

Wednesday

Betul

MP Train Update: Six Trains Cancelled on This Route, Check the Full List

Trains Cancelled: Due to development work and infrastructure upgrades by South East Central Railway, 14 trains have been cancelled by the Nagpur division in April. This includes 6 trains passing through a major station in MP.

less than 1 minute read

Betul

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 11, 2026

6 Trains cancelled passes through betul railway station nagpur division mp news

MP News: The Nagpur Division of South East Central Railway has cancelled 14 trains in April due to development work and infrastructure upgrades on Platform-3 at Gondia station. Seven trains have been terminated before their destinations. Six of these trains pass through the Betul railway station. Former Chief Traffic Inspector Ashok Katare stated that some trains have been temporarily cancelled due to construction work, considering passenger safety and train operations. He added that six major trains passing through Betul station will be affected.

These Trains Will Be Cancelled

Among these, train 18237 Bilaspur-Amritsar (Chhatisgarh Express) will remain cancelled from April 5 to April 25. Train 18238 Amritsar-Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh Express) will be cancelled from April 7 to April 27. Katare has appealed to passengers to check the train status on the official railway website or other authorised channels before starting their journey. This development work is being undertaken by the railways for the convenience of passengers and better infrastructure, which is impacting train operations.

These Trains Will Also Not Run

Train 12410 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Raigarh (Gondwana Express) will be cancelled on April 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, and 22. Train 12409 Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin (Gondwana Express) will be cancelled on April 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 22, 23, and 24. Train 12807 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin (Samata Express) will be cancelled on April 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 22, and 30. Train 12808 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam (Samata Express) will be cancelled on April 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 23, 24, and 25. (MP News)

Published on:

11 Mar 2026 12:14 pm

