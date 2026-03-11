MP Train Update: Six Trains Cancelled on This Route, Check the Full List

MP News: The Nagpur Division of South East Central Railway has cancelled 14 trains in April due to development work and infrastructure upgrades on Platform-3 at Gondia station. Seven trains have been terminated before their destinations. Six of these trains pass through the Betul railway station. Former Chief Traffic Inspector Ashok Katare stated that some trains have been temporarily cancelled due to construction work, considering passenger safety and train operations. He added that six major trains passing through Betul station will be affected.