MP Train Update: Six Trains Cancelled on This Route, Check the Full List

MP News: The Nagpur Division of South East Central Railway has cancelled 14 trains in April due to development work and infrastructure upgrades on Platform-3 at Gondia station. Seven trains have been terminated before their destinations. Six of these trains pass through the Betul railway station. Former Chief Traffic Inspector Ashok Katare stated that some trains have been temporarily cancelled due to construction work, considering passenger safety and train operations. He added that six major trains passing through Betul station will be affected.
Among these, train 18237 Bilaspur-Amritsar (Chhatisgarh Express) will remain cancelled from April 5 to April 25. Train 18238 Amritsar-Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh Express) will be cancelled from April 7 to April 27. Katare has appealed to passengers to check the train status on the official railway website or other authorised channels before starting their journey. This development work is being undertaken by the railways for the convenience of passengers and better infrastructure, which is impacting train operations.
Train 12410 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Raigarh (Gondwana Express) will be cancelled on April 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, and 22. Train 12409 Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin (Gondwana Express) will be cancelled on April 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 22, 23, and 24. Train 12807 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin (Samata Express) will be cancelled on April 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 22, and 30. Train 12808 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam (Samata Express) will be cancelled on April 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 23, 24, and 25. (MP News)